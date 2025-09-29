Canadiens’ Alex Newhook Poised for Breakout 2025-26 Season 

The Montreal Canadiens have had some success this preseason, with some young players making themselves known. However, one player has flown under the radar during training camp and could have a significant impact this season: Alex Newhook.

Related: Canadiens Will Benefit from Lane Hutson’s Olympic Controversy

Yes, the forward who struggled for most of last season. He might not be the top-six forward that Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes thought he was getting when he traded for him in the summer of 2023, but Newhook’s new role and skill set have him poised for a breakout season.

Newhook’s New Role in Montreal

Newhook can generate offence. During his first season in Montreal in 2023-24, he scored 15 goals and recorded a career-high 34 points in 55 games, all while averaging 17 minutes per game, including a role on the power play (PP). Last season, his numbers took a nosedive due to reduced ice time, but also because he never found the right timing with his linemates. It looked like he was going too fast and missing offensive opportunities.

“I think (Newhook) is built to be a good penalty killer. I think Newy can do a lot of things on the ice. He can play the power play. I feel he’s a guy who can play the PK, he can play centre, he can play wing.” – Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis

Taking on a key penalty kill role helped Josh Anderson rebound from an underwhelming 2023-24 season. While he didn’t return to his 20-goal form, last season he played a vital role in helping the Canadiens qualify for the playoffs. The same thing could happen for Newhook.

As a smaller player with offensive skill but plays with immense speed, Newhook could become the “new” Paul Byron. Byron spent seven seasons with the Canadiens, becoming a key player, especially on the penalty kill. He used his speed as a weapon while shorthanded, forcing the opposition to play with caution on the power play, as he was known for scoring shorthanded goals – most notably in the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Paul Byron's shorthanded goal with 7:16 remaining stood as the game winner.



He became the first @CanadiensMTL player to score a shorthanded goal in a postseason contest against Toronto since Jimmy Roberts (Game 4 of 1966 SF).#NHLStats: https://t.co/lcUxVWDwRc pic.twitter.com/6Zy1EekAIQ — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 21, 2021

This goal demonstrated Byron’s determination and style. That is the type of role Newhook should play to become truly impactful.

Newhook’s Potential Impact on the Canadiens

This season, Newhook will have the opportunity to become more of a two-way player. While he has solid offensive instincts, he will be used lower in the lineup to fill a more defensive role. Because of this, he will get more ice time, which will, oddly enough, also give him more offensive opportunities, especially playing alongside skilled wingers who are expected to play on the Canadiens’ third line.

Newhook scored a career high in points in his first season in Montreal, which was shortened by injury. Even with a new defensive-minded role, he can surpass that. But his impact will be judged by more than his point total; it will be based on how he can help the penalty kill and how he defends.

Alex Newhook, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That said, he doesn’t have the best numbers in the faceoff dot, with a 42.8% success rate last season. But head coach Martin St. Louis won’t be relying on just one player on a line to take draws. He will have his team take faceoffs by committee, using any of the three forwards depending on their strong side, the centre they will face, etc.

St. Louis has tasked every one of his forwards to practice their draws. When Zachary Bolduc arrived with the club this offseason, he was instructed to work on this aspect of his game, which sparked speculation about his role in the lineup but was actually an indication of the head coach’s plan. What’s encouraging is that Newhook seems to have embraced this new role and opportunity.

“The message from the coaching and my mindset coming is that I can fill that hole. I can be that guy to be reliable in that situation on the kill. Be a defensive guy this year, that’s relied on in some big situations.” – Canadiens forward Alex Newhook

Even at 24 years old, Newhook has almost 300 NHL regular-season games of experience, along with playoff experience and a Stanley Cup championship with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. Because of this, he is ready to take on the responsibilities asked of him. He can help solidify the team’s third line. With players like Bolduc, Patrik Laine, and Ivan Demidov all expected to battle for a second-line role, one of them will be on Newhook’s wing. Because he can play with skilled players, his wingers will not be forced to carry a line offensively.

The 2025-26 preseason has been a dress rehearsal for Newhook’s new role, and so far, he’s showing that he is ready. If he does break out, it will only mean good things for Montreal’s playoff chances.