Canadiens Already Have Jake Evans Replacement in Phillip Danault

Injuries have been a recurring theme for the Montreal Canadiens this season, and unfortunately, the list keeps growing. This time, it’s Jake Evans who will be sidelined, depriving the Canadiens of one of their most dependable depth forwards.

While Evans may not always grab headlines, his absence creates a ripple effect throughout the lineup. With the team already navigating multiple injuries, Montreal will once again be forced to adapt and reshuffle its responsibilities.

The Injury

Evans is expected to miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury, an absence that comes at an inopportune time for the Canadiens. The injury appears to have occurred during Saturday’s game last week against the Pittsburgh Penguins, following a collision with Justin Brazeau. While Evans initially remained in the game, it quickly became apparent that something wasn’t right.

Jake Evans, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images)

Further evaluation confirmed the injury would require extended time off, removing Evans from the lineup for over a month. For a team that relies heavily on structure and discipline to compensate for youth and inexperience, losing a player like Evans adds another layer of complexity to an already challenging season.

The Importance of Jake Evans

Evans’ value to the Canadiens goes far beyond basic offensive production. He has established himself as a trusted two-way center who can handle defensive zone starts, penalty-killing duties, and tough matchups against opposing lines. Coaches lean on Evans in situations where reliability matters most.

Last season, Evans enjoyed a career year offensively, earning a contract extension and further solidifying his role within the organization. Even if his point totals haven’t fully matched that pace this season, his defensive awareness, work ethic, and consistency remain crucial assets.

Evans often acts as a stabilizer in the lineup, allowing younger players to take risks knowing there’s a responsible center backing them up. Losing that safety net means others will need to step into unfamiliar roles, and those small adjustments can have a noticeable impact over the course of several weeks.

Replacements and Phillip Danault’s Role

The Canadiens are somewhat fortunate that this injury comes shortly after the acquisition of Phillip Danault. While Danault is objectively a stronger all-around player than Evans, his skill set allows him to take over many of the responsibilities Evans handled so effectively.

Danault excels defensively, is strong on faceoffs, and thrives in shutdown roles. He can be deployed against top competition, log heavy minutes on the penalty kill, and provide veteran leadership to a young forward group. His presence significantly reduces the damage caused by Evans’ absence.

That said, Danault isn’t a one-for-one replacement. His role is larger, and his usage will likely shift the entire structure of the bottom six. Other forwards will still need to elevate their play, especially in defensive situations and special teams. Still, without Danault in the lineup, Evans’ injury would have left a much more glaring hole.

Another Injury on a Long List

Evans’ absence adds to a growing list of injuries that have tested Montreal’s depth all season long. Players such as Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Patrik Laine, and Kaiden Guhle have all missed significant time, forcing the Canadiens into constant lineup adjustments.

For a developing team, consistency is vital. Repeated injuries disrupt chemistry and place added pressure on young players to perform above their current developmental stage. While adversity can accelerate growth, it also increases the risk of fatigue and mistakes. Despite these challenges, the Canadiens have remained competitive, but the margin for error continues to shrink with every new injury.

Evans’ injury may not impact the highlight reels, but its impact on the Canadiens is undeniable. Losing a reliable, defensively responsible center for four to six weeks affects matchups, special teams, and overall lineup balance. The recent addition of Danault helps stabilize the situation, but it doesn’t eliminate the challenge entirely.

Once again, Montreal will be asked to rely on adaptability and resilience as it waits for another key contributor to return. Getting Evans back later in the season will be a welcome boost, but until then, the Canadiens must find ways to weather yet another storm in a season defined by adversity.