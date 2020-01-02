Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion and is out indefinitely.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien confirmed Gallagher’s injury Thursday as Montreal prepared to host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Gallagher suffered the injury in Montreal’s 3-1 loss at Carolina on Tuesday when he was hit by Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal. Gallagher fell backward and his head hit the knee teammate Ben Chiarot.

Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Edmonton native has 15 goals and 17 assists in 40 games this season. He last missed a game through injury on Feb. 11, 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press