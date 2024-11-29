A Review of Habs 365: Daily Stories from the Ice by Mike Commito

On this day in hockey history, the Montreal Forum hosted its first NHL game 100 years ago. According to Habs 365: Daily Stories from the Ice, it was also the Montreal Canadiens’ first at their famous, eventual full-time home on Atwater, as they took on the Toronto St. Patricks, the team that would become the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, beating them 7-1.

Now, it’s no coincidence Nov. 29 was selected to set the stage for this book review of author Mike Commito’s latest. Of all the possible days this time of year, it’s probably the most fitting based on its historical significance.

Related: The Hockey Writers book reviews

The fact it just happens to coincide with Black Friday, unofficially kicking off the holiday shopping season? Well, that came into play too. The obvious implication: It would be a fair assessment that the book makes a pretty good gift idea for the Canadiens fan(s) in your life.

Three-Hundred and Sixty-Six Canadiens Stories in All

It consists of a collection of single stories for each day of the year, admittedly making the official title a slight misnomer; Commito includes leap-day Feb. 29, Habs great Henri Richard’s birthday, to make it a list of 366 total stories. However, it’s best to simply consider that one story a bonus rather than false advertising.

In effect, Habs 365, the newest book in Commito’s Hockey 365 series, delivers what it promises, or at least what readers familiar with his previous books have come to expect: a collection that’s easy to lose track of time reading, filled with digestible, fascinating anecdotes that never exceed one page. The sole exception? The final two pages in the book, dedicated to New Year’s Eve, as Commito’s book goes out with a bang consistent with fireworks for that time of the year. And you don’t need to be a modern-day Nostradamus to figure out what story he tells there.

All things taken into account, Habs 365 is an intriguing factoid-laced anthology of stories in the history of the winningest franchise in hockey. That technically makes the Canadiens the most storied, meaning they and Commito’s series make for a great fit in principle. They were at least a logical next subject for Commito, who first wrote two general Hockey 365 books, followed by Leafs 365, the Leafs being his team.

Yes, the Canadiens Played Hockey in August

Commito is very open about that fact, but he keeps to his word in the preface. He takes a clear unbiased approach in his retelling of each story that made the cut. Unfortunately, when you’re committed to limiting the cut to a single story for each day, you leave a lot on the table while simultaneously giving more exposure to some stories that wouldn’t necessarily pass muster otherwise. For example, due to the nature of the book, the Canadiens’ mini-playoff run in August 2020, after play resumed following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, features heavily.

That run did admittedly include some at least interesting bits in Canadiens history, like how then-head coach Claude Julien required heart surgery, prompting an inspirational 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of the (official) first round. And the modest success they enjoyed that summer did arguably prompt then-general manager Marc Bergevin to make a slew of offseason moves, resulting in the construction of the best Canadiens team since the 1993 Stanley Cup.

Even so, the Canadiens wouldn’t have made the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at all under normal circumstances following an extremely underwhelming regular season. And, despite technically playing two rounds, the Canadiens only beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in a play-in round. So, you’re looking at a relatively nothing first-round exit Commito comprehensively covers, because the book’s format dictates it. After all, what else of any hockey significance takes place in August?

A Find for Even the Most Bookish Habs Fan

The format both hurts and thankfully helps the final product. For every New Year’s Eve 1975 or (Maurice) Richard Riot in 1955, events die-hard Canadiens fans know by heart, there’s a Henri “scoring” an overtime Stanley Cup-clinching goal that helped make Detroit Red Wings goalie Roger Crozier the first Conn Smythe Trophy winner on a losing team (1966). Or Jean Beliveau scoring his only overtime goal ever (1969). Or Ray Getliffe scoring five goals in a game only to play second fiddle to Elmer Lach, who set a Habs record that still stands, the same night (1943). Or the Habs sweeping a Boston Bruins team that hadn’t lost two straight games all season to win one of their 24 Stanley Cups (1930). These are all stories within stories that make the book the find it is.

Montreal Canadiens greats Maurice Richard and Jean Beliveau – (THW Archives)

With that last story in mind, there are undeniable redundant stretches. Due to the team’s record number of Stanley Cups, they account for quite a few pages within close proximity to one another. Even so, Commito has managed to take angles unique enough so that you rarely know exactly what’s coming next.

It’s a huge accomplishment considering the book’s predictable, sequential nature. For example, amid all the championships, there’s that one time the Habs played the Seattle Metropolitans to a draw in the Final (1919). So, even the most bookish Canadiens fan in existence won’t know even close to what every page holds in this one. Sure, Jan. 2 follows Jan. 1 to start everything off and so on and so forth, obviously. However, the rest is a relative mystery. You’ll more often than not find yourself going, “Oh, yeahhhh. That did happen around that time of year, didn’t it?” All of which contributes to an incredibly worthwhile addition to any Habs fan’s library, a book they’ll have a hard time closing… similar to the Forum once upon a time.