Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Flyers – 11/29/24

The New York Rangers take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (12-8-1) at FLYERS (10-10-3)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Brett Berard — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
Adam Edstrom — Kaapo Kakko — Reilly Smith
Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Status report

  • Chytil and Kreider are expected to travel with the Rangers, but coach Peter Laviolette said each forward is day to day. Kreider has missed the past two games and Chytil has been out for six.

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Helge Grans

Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

  • Fedotov could start after Kolosov made 25 saves in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; the Flyers have alternated starting goalies the six previous games.

