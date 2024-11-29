Rangers Drop 4 Straight and Face Tough Questions

The New York Rangers find themselves in turbulent waters after dropping their last four games, igniting trade speculation, growing frustration, and questions about the trajectory of their season. These losses—against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, and Carolina Hurricanes—have not only highlighted a lackluster offensive output but also exposed glaring deficiencies in team defense.

While managing just nine goals across the four contests, with only three coming from their top-six forwards (two from Artemi Panarin and one from Alexis Lafrenière), the Rangers also struggled to contain their opponents, allowing a barrage of high-danger scoring chances. With mounting pressure to address their porous defense and reignite the spark that made them contenders earlier in the season, the Rangers face critical decisions to salvage their campaign.

The Veteran Problem

There are three major issues currently plaguing the team: Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, and Ryan Lindgren. Over the last four games, Zibanejad has posted a dismal minus-7, while Trouba sits at minus-3. It’s worth noting that the plus/minus statistic doesn’t account for goals scored against while on the penalty kill, meaning both have been on the ice for far more goals against than goals for. Up until the Rangers faced the Hurricanes on Nov. 27, it seemed as though many players had stopped putting in the effort entirely. While the game against Carolina showed an improvement in intensity, the Rangers still fell short.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The problems don’t end with these three players. Vincent Trocheck has been a shadow of his former self this season, though his effort and determination remain unquestionable. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider has nine goals but no assists to his name, which partly reflects Zibanejad’s struggles to convert chances. However, considering the significant power-play time Kreider receives, he should be creating more opportunities for his teammates.

Rising Stars Amid the Chaos

There have been some bright spots during this rough stretch. Will Cuylle has stepped up with four points in these four games, while Kaapo Kakko has excelled as the center of the Rangers’ third line. Zac Jones has emerged as the team’s second-best defenseman behind Adam Fox, and Brett Berard, who made his NHL debut against the Blues on Nov. 25, has recorded two points in his first two games. These performances offer a glimmer of hope, but they also highlight a troubling trend: the players who are performing well—like Cuylle, Kakko, and Jones—are not being rewarded with increased ice time. Instead, head coach Peter Laviolette continues to rely heavily on underperforming veterans.

For instance, Lindgren and Trouba consistently see far more ice time than Jones and Braden Schneider, despite their struggles. Cuylle, who has arguably been the Rangers’ best forward all season, ranks just seventh in average time on ice among forwards. This discrepancy raises serious questions about accountability within the team. Players need to be benched for poor performance, shifts need to be missed, and a stronger message of responsibility needs to be sent.

Zibanejad and Trouba at the Center of Concerns

Trades are difficult to execute in November, and obtaining fair value is especially challenging this early in the season. However, moving Trouba should be a priority; his departure would be addition by subtraction, regardless of the return. Zibanejad, whose no-move clause (NMC) lasts until the trade deadline of his final season, is becoming another thorn in the Rangers’ side. His inability to contribute meaningfully, paired with his defensive struggles, and lackluster effort has made him more of a liability than an asset. While trading him is currently out of the question due to his NMC, the Rangers are nearing a point where a healthy scratch should be on the table. If Zibanejad’s play doesn’t improve, the team may have no choice but to consider benching him until he agrees to waive his clause—a drastic but necessary step to send a clear message about accountability.

What’s even more concerning is that trade rumors seem to focus on Kreider—a player who is far from the Rangers’ biggest issue. The real problems begin with Zibanejad, Lindgren, and, most glaringly, the team’s captain, Trouba. The Rangers cannot afford to continue rewarding poor performance while sidelining their most effective contributors.

The Path Forward for the Rangers

The Rangers are at a crossroads, facing a critical moment in their season where tough decisions must be made. Accountability and performance need to take precedence over reputation and tenure. Whether it’s through adjusting ice time, making bold roster moves, or addressing leadership on and off the ice, the team must act decisively to reverse their current trajectory. The bright spots provided by young players like Cuylle, Kakko, and Jones show there is potential within the roster, but unless the coaching staff rewards effort and execution while holding underperformers accountable, the Rangers risk squandering the promise of their season. The time for change is now.