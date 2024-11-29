Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Wild – 11/29/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (8-12-2) at WILD (14-4-4)
2 p.m. ET; CHSN, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie — Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- Brodin, a defenseman, missed a 1-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres and his status is uncertain.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Travis Boyd — Ben Jones — Devin Shore
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Marc Andre-Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Jon Merrill
Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)
Status report
- Khusnutdinov, a forward, has missed the past three games but could play.
