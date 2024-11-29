Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Wild – 11/29/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (8-12-2) at WILD (14-4-4)

2 p.m. ET; CHSN, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie — Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

  • Brodin, a defenseman, missed a 1-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres and his status is uncertain.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Travis Boyd — Ben Jones — Devin Shore

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc Andre-Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)

Status report

  • Khusnutdinov, a forward, has missed the past three games but could play.

