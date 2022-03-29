Canadiens News & Rumors: Harris, Drouin, Petry, and More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, defenseman Jordan Harris has signed his entry-level deal with the Habs and Jonathan Drouin has re-injured his wrist which now may require surgery.

Plus, the Philadelphia Flyers were interested in Jeff Petry at the Trade Deadline, general manager Kent Hughes almost acquired Colin White from the Ottawa Senators and checking in with some of Montreal’s prospects as the 2021-22 hockey season winds down.

Jordan Harris Signs With Montreal

After months of uncertainty and speculation about his future with Montreal, Harris opted to sign his two-year entry-level contract with the Canadiens over the weekend following the conclusion of his senior season with Northeastern University.

Related: Canadiens Prospect Pyramid- End of Season 2021-22

Captain of the Huskies, the 21-year-old helped his team win the Hockey East Conference regular season championship with 20 points (5 goals, 15 assists) in 38 games. He was selected in the third round at no. 71 overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Jordan Harris, Northeastern University (Jim Pierce of Northeastern Athletics)

Harris has strong connections with the current Canadiens’ management group, particularly Hughes who used to coach him when he was younger. At Northeastern, he was teammates with Hughes’ sons, Jack, and Riley as well as Martin St. Louis’ son, Ryan.

Harris, who will wear no. 54, joined the Canadiens on their current road trip in Florida Monday and will make his first appearance during the team’s off-ice session on Tuesday. St. Louis will decide when to insert him into the lineup.

Drouin Will Get a Second Opinion on His Wrist Injury

Just two games into his comeback, Drouin has re-injured the wrist that kept him sidelined for two months. The injury may require season-ending surgery. He will be getting a second opinion this week.

Related: Top Teams Canadiens Fans Should Cheer On in 2022 Playoffs

The 27-year-old has put up six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season. He last appeared in a game on March 21 against the Boston Bruins. Michael Pezzetta and Tyler Pitlick also suffered upper-body injuries on Saturday and didn’t travel with the team. Jesse Ylönen was called up from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis as a result and picked up an assist on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils.

Petry to Flyers Trade Was Discussed

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, the Canadiens discussed a potential Petry trade with the Philadelphia Flyers ahead of last Monday’s deadline.

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The rumored deal was complex due to the three years remaining on the defenseman’s contract at $6.25 million per season. It involved the Canadiens retaining some of Petry’s money and taking back the contract of James van Riemsdyk, which has one year remaining after this one at $7 million. The Flyers would have also included a good prospect in the transaction.

It has been well-documented that Petry would like a change of scenery, but it always made more sense to move him in the offseason when more teams can get involved in the discussions.

Habs Almost Acquired Colin White at the Trade Deadline

Speaking of rumored deals, Elliotte Friedman reported that discussions were had between the Habs and the Ottawa Senators centered around Colin White.

Hughes represented White during his time as an agent and negotiated his current contract with the Senators. A few of Friedman’s sources expected the deal to go through by the deadline and talks between the two teams may pick up again in the offseason.

Colin White, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

White has seven points in 15 games with Ottawa this season and put up a career-high 41 points in 2018-19.

A pair of Habs prospects are headed to the NCAA Frozen Four in Boston this weekend. Brett Stapley will be there with Denver University while Rhett Pitlick, Rem’s younger brother, qualified with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Stapley has 41 points in 39 games this season while Pitlick has 18 points in 29 contests.

Meanwhile, Joshua Roy, who is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), tied a team record on Saturday by collecting his 92nd point of the season. He currently sits second in league scoring, one point behind William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Joshua Roy during his time with the Saint John Sea Dogs in the QMJHL.

(Dan Culberson/Saint John Sea Dogs)

In the Ontario Hockey League, Logan Mailloux, Montreal’s first-round pick in 2021, is likely out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury and he is also considering surgery. He appeared in just 12 games with the London Knights after returning from his suspension.

What’s Next for the Canadiens?

The Habs’ road trip continues this week with stops in Florida, Carolina, and Tampa Bay. Even though they were the first team eliminated from the playoff race on Friday, there’s still lots to play for and lots to look forward to over the final 16 games of the season including the continued growth of the young players on the roster and the potential return of Carey Price.

It will also be worth keeping an eye on the Rocket who are in the middle of the American Hockey League (AHL) postseason race. They earned nine points out of a possible ten during their most recent five-game homestand to place them second in their division and in a playoff spot.