Canadiens’ Hutson Joins Elite Company After 100 NHL Games

Reaching 100 NHL games is an important milestone for any young player, but in Lane Hutson’s case, it feels like only the beginning of what could be a remarkable career. The 21-year-old defenceman continues to rewrite expectations with every passing week, and his first 100 games place him in historically rare company.

Through those 100 appearances, Hutson has recorded 75 assists, the second-most ever by a defenceman in NHL history through 100 games, trailing only Hall-of-Famer Mark Howe, who had 79. Add to that his seven goals, and Hutson sits at 82 points, production that isn’t just impressive for a young blueliner, but downright elite by league standards. Considering the evolution of the modern NHL and the difficulty for young defenders to dominate early, Hutson’s numbers speak volumes about both his talent and his impact on the Canadiens’ offence.

Hutson’s ability to drive play, create offence from the back end, and quarterback transitions has transformed Montréal’s blue line into a legitimate strength. His vision is exceptional, his patience with the puck is rare, and his poise under pressure already resembles that of seasoned veterans. When he steps on the ice, momentum often tilts instantly in the Canadiens’ favour. Few defencemen have been able to dictate the pace of a game the way Hutson can. The historic point totals only reinforce what the eye test has shown since his debut: he’s special.

From Doubted to a Force

What makes this rise even more remarkable is where the story began. Hutson wasn’t supposed to be this good, this fast. When he was selected 62nd overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, many teams passed on him largely because of his size. Scouts questioned whether a 5-foot-9 defenceman, even with elite skills, could handle NHL pressure, heavy forechecking, and defensive physicality. Some believed his offence might translate, but few, very few, thought he would become a top-pairing NHL defenceman this early in his career.

Today, those doubts feel distant. Hutson has flipped the narrative on its head and become, unquestionably, the best pick the Canadiens made in 2022, despite the team holding the first overall pick in that same draft. Juraj Slafkovsky was the headline selection, but Hutson has been the breakout gem, the kind of player teams dream of finding outside the first round.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson plays the puck as Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett forechecks (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Hutson’s rookie season cemented that trajectory when he captured the Calder Trophy, proving not only that he belonged at the NHL level, but that he could dominate it. His impact didn’t take years to materialize; it was immediate. The Canadiens instantly had a dynamic puck-moving defenceman who could run a power play, push offence at even strength, and make plays no one else on the roster could replicate.

The doubts about size? Irrelevant. The concerns about physical matchups? Silenced. Hutson’s intelligence, edgework, and stick positioning more than compensate for any limitations, and his ability to escape pressure might be the best among young NHL defencemen. What once looked like a risky draft swing has aged into a franchise-altering home run.

What Lies Ahead

If these first 100 games are any indication, the Canadiens have a cornerstone player on their hands, one capable of helping define the next era of hockey in Montréal. Hutson is still early in his development, yet he already plays like someone who controls the rhythm of the game. As he continues to refine his defensive reads, add strength, and gain experience, his ceiling only gets higher.

For a team building toward contention, players like Hutson are essential. He is the exact type of modern defenceman teams covet: elite puck skills, elite transition ability, elite offence. With each season, he will take on more responsibility, more minutes, tougher matchups, and a greater leadership role on the blue line. And as the Canadiens’ young core matures around him – Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Noah Dobson, and Ivan Demidov – Hutson will be one of the engines driving Montréal forward.

The milestone is worth celebrating, but it also feels like only the first chapter. Hutson hasn’t just arrived; he’s rapidly ascending. If he continues on this trajectory, his name won’t only sit alongside Howe in early-career record books; it might one day sit among the best offensive defencemen of his era. Hutson’s first 100 games were electric. The next 100 could be even better.