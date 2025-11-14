Maple Leafs Place Matthews on IR & Activate Woll to Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced they have made roster moves after their 4-3 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Kings.

These moves come on the team’s practice day, as they prepare to play the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow at the United Center.

Maple Leafs’ Roster Moves

The first move that they have announced is that they have placed captain Auston Matthews on injury reverse (IR) retroactive to Nov. 11. He can return as early as Nov. 18 against the St. Louis Blues. Yesterday, the team said that he is out at least a week. Which makes sense that he would then return next Tuesday.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) shoots and scores against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In a corresponding move, they have recalled Easton Cowan from the American Hockey League. He was sent down to the AHL on Nov. 5 and now nine days later he is back with the NHL club with a chance to step up and show he can stay with them for the long-run.

Additionally, the Maple Leafs have activated goaltender Joseph Woll to their roster. Woll has been in the AHL on a conditioning stint since returning from a leave of absence. With the injury to Anthony Stolarz, it looks like Woll and Dennis Hildeby are going to run as a tandem until he returns.

In a corresponding move to activated Woll, the Maple Leafs have sent Artur Akhtyamov sent back to AHL. He served as the backup to Hildeby last night against the Kings.

As mentioned above, the Maple Leafs head out on the road to Chicago and St. Louis before returning home for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 20.