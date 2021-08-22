Canadiens News & Rumors: Savard, Caufield & More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down trade rumors, Canadiens roster updates, and much more.

Savard Sets Sights on Stanley Cup

After winning the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season, defeating the Montreal Canadiens, David Savard signed with the Habs to join his hometown team. On Aug. 18, he had his day with the Cup.

“We’re going to try to bring it back (to Montreal), that’s the plan for next year,” Savard said. “What I’d like is to be back in Lac-Beauport with the Cup next year.” -David Savard (David Savard veut une coupe à Montréal, Journale de Montréal, Jean Carrier, 18/8/21)

David Savard, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Savard sets the bar high for next season’s Canadiens and it’s no doubt players want to win. This season sees a group that has several returning players, now with even more playoff experience. However, there are also major holes to fill with captain Shea Weber injured and question marks in goal with Carey Price’s injury and the experience of the center group, among many others. The main focus for this edition of the team will have to be to make the playoffs in a very tight Atlantic Division, then hope they can replicate their playoff success from last season.

Caufield Sets Sights on Calder Trophy

After a nearly perfect dream season for the 20-year-old forward, Caufield has set his sights on the next season. He enters his first NHL training camp armed with his playoff experience and the confidence built during the playoffs. In an interview with The Athletic’s Arpon Basu, Caufield states:

“Yeah, that’s something that you only get one chance at in your career, so it is a big goal of mine. Obviously, there’s a lot of things that go into that, but it will always be in the back of my mind. I’m not going to worry too much about it because I’m obviously playing to win, but I think that’s something that everybody works for. For me personally, it’s a goal for me that I’ll be hoping to get.” -Cole Caufield (Cole Caufield QandA:Canadiens rookie on receiving the Hobey Baker Award, breaking into the NHL and what’s next, Arpon Basu, The Athletic, 20/8/21)

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

If Caufield does meet his goal and wins the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, he would be the first Canadien to have done so since Ken Dryden won the award in 1972.

Advertising on NHL Jerseys

The NHL announced they will allow ads on jerseys for the 2022-23 season. The advertisements will be on patches added to the jerseys and will be three-inches by 3.5 inches. There is no word as yet on where the patches will be on the jerseys. This follows the addition of ads on helmets which began last season.

An example of Euorpean advertisments on uniforms. Janne Ojanen , Tappara 2009-10 (Photo Credit: Von Saruwine – Eigenes Werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/).

While for some fans, these advertising additions to the players’ equipment and jerseys aren’t an issue, traditionalists will find fault with these changes. Adding patches and decals to detract from the team’s designs, colours and tradition could be seen as distracting.

That being said, these changes are here to stay as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that teams retained more than $100 million in revenue due to this decision last season. The concern for some is that the NHL could allow the advertisements to become a distraction to North American fans as the uniforms in Europe can be.

After two seasons of retraction in hockey related revenue due to the pandemic, the NHL and NHL Players Association will be trying to add revenue as much as possible and increase the salary cap, which in turn will increase player salaries.

The Canadiens being the NHL’s original franchise, has a very distinct and traditional jersey; ownership will need to be very careful how they incorporate the new ad space so as to not upset a fanbase that cherishes its traditions.

As the NHL offseason wears on, keep an eye on The Hockey Writers and our new THW Podcast Network for the latest Canadiens news, notes and rumors.