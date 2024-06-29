Canadiens News and Rumors: Weber, McGroarty and More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has his work cut out for him as the rebuild continues. The Canadiens prospects pool has a Blue Chip prospect added to it. Rumors still swirl around the team trying to add to the roster, and another Hall of Famer is added.

Canadiens Enjoy a Big Day 1



Hughes also said Michael Hage was the player they targeted at No. 21 when they made the trade to move up. The Canadiens tried to trade up to No. 14 (the San Jose Sharks’ pick), but the Sharks ended up dealing with the Buffalo Sabres and moved up to number 11.

The Athletic’s Arpon Basu explains that Hughes used some tricks, hoping Ivan Demidov would slip to the fifth overall pick. With Demidov now in the Canadiens Prospect pool, the scheme seems successful. There’s no question Demidov was their target, and the sheer happiness displayed by the management team at the end of Day One gives that away.

Hall of Fame Calls Another Canadiens

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2024. One name was that of former Canadiens captain Shea Weber, who was added on his first ballot. Some will argue he doesn’t belong because his stats aren’t impressive enough or he hasn’t won a Stanley Cup. While that is true, it ignores his impact on a generation of NHLers. Teams had to plan for him whenever he was on the ice; he played a shutdown role against the top players of his era and still could provide 40 to 55 points per season, something very few defenders can claim.

Over his career, no defenceman scored more power play goals (104). He also won Western Hockey League championships, a Memorial Cup, a World Junior Championships gold, two Olympic gold, and a World Championship silver medal. It must be noted that it is the Hockey Hall of Fame, not just the NHL Hall of Fame.

Canadiens Active on Trade Calls

The Canadiens are expected to remain active on Day 2 as Hughes tries to add players to help the NHL roster now. Discussions from prior to Day One at the draft are likely to continue. The club is looking to add young forwards who fit in age and skill with the current core group. With that, the name Rutger McGroarty of the Winnipeg Jets has been in play, and Montreal has been in talks for the young winger.

They’ve been showing interest in the University of Michigan standout for some time. His addition would possibly mean Hughes would announce a signing soon after because the young forwards are ready to make the jump, and Montreal has the roster opening that would give him his best opportunity to play a top-six role.

Canadiens Prospect Engstrom Delays NA Arrival

Newly signed 2022 third-round selection defenseman Adam Engstrom will remain in Europe to continue his training with Rogle of the SHL. He will miss the development camp in Montreal after the Entry Draft is completed, but he will join the Canadiens in time for the Rookie Camp.

Engstrom is being penciled in for the American Hockey League(AHL) Laval Rocket, but a strong main camp could have him force management’s hand into making moves to provide him a roster spot at the start of the season.

With the NHL offseason progressing and the NHL Draft approaching an end, the Canadiens’ roster will face significant change. Keep an eye on our THW Podcast Network for all your hockey needs and THW’s affiliated podcast, Habs Unfiltered, for the latest Canadiens news, notes, and rumors.