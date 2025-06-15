Canadiens News & Rumours: Hutson, Mailloux, Hague & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has a busy offseason ahead of him as the rebuild continues. The Canadiens are coming off of a season where they earned the final wild card position and now have options on how to proceed with improving the team. They have players winning Rookie of the Year honours. Others have been signed to entry-level contracts (ELC), and some, like Logan Mailloux, may be used to help the club fill team needs via a trade.

Hutson Wins the Calder

Defenceman Lane Hutson has done something that hasn’t been done by a Montreal Canadiens player since 1971-72: he has been voted the 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy winner as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

Hutson authored one of the best rookie defencemen seasons in recent memory. His 60 assists broke Hall-of-Famer Chris Chelios’ franchise record of 55. He also broke Chelios’ record for points (64) by a rookie defender with Hutson netting 66 points. His 60 assists also tied Larry Murphy’s NHL rookie defenceman record of 60 assists. He received an overwhelming number of first-place votes, collecting 165 of 191 votes (86.4%). Only Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (15) and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (11) received first-place votes.

Hutson’s emergence was a shot in the arm for a Canadiens roster that started the season off on the wrong foot. Once he took over as the quarterback of the top power-play (PP) unit, the offence began to shine. His ability to play heavy minutes helped lead the Canadiens to an unexpected playoff berth.

Canadiens In on Hague

The Canadiens have been linked to a defenceman. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet has confirmed that Montreal has interest in Vegas Golden Knights defender Nicholas Hague. The 26-year-old left-handed shot would be an instant replacement for the now-retired David Savard. He replaces his size (6-foot-6, 245 pounds), role on the penalty kill (PK), and shot-blocking abilities. Hague would also be capable of stabilizing the blue line as he has proven to be capable of playing 20 minutes per night.

Currently a restricted free agent, Hague just completed a three-year deal paying him $2.3 million per season. He is also likely to receive a significant raise. In 2024–25, he finished with 12 points—five goals and seven assists—along with two points in the playoffs. While he would likely bring the Golden Knights significant trade value, he would only be adding yet another left-handed defender to the Canadiens’ roster, something they aren’t in need of, unless they were moving one or more left-handers out. Besides, Hughes has several other needs to attend to that will likely take most of his attention until free agency opens on July 1.

Canadiens Add Another Austrian

Montreal has signed forward Vinzenz Rohrer to a three-year, entry-level contract (2025-26 to 2027-28). The 20-year-old former Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Ottawa 67’s forward scored 15 goals and 25 points in 52 games with the Zurich Lions in the Swiss National League last season. In the playoffs, he had one goal and seven points in 16 games to help Zurich capture their second straight National League championship.

What likely tipped the scales in his favour was his play at the 2025 IIHF World Championship where Rohrer represented Austria scoring four goals and six points in eight games.

Mailloux on the Block

According to Jimmy Murphy of the Sick Podcast, The Eye Test, Hughes has made Mailloux available for a trade. This comes after Chris Johnston spoke of Mailloux’s availability. With the NHL Entry Draft fast approaching, the GM’s phone will be running up the team’s cell phone bill. With a plethora of draft picks, adding a nearly NHL-ready mobile defenceman would make waves at the draft tables.

The 6-foot-3 right-handed defender has the size and offensive skills the Canadiens would like to see translate to the NHL, but his trade value may outweigh his value to the team next season, depending on the return. Hughes is well known for setting a value for a player or an asset and sticking to it. He has yet to make a trade in a moment of panic, always ensuring that he remains focused on the rebuild and how each move helps them move forward on that path.

