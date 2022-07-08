Montreal Canadiens Draft Owen Beck 33rd Overall

With the 33rd pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens have selected Owen Beck from the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Owen Beck

Owen Beck’s stock has been rising all season long and now he’s a second-round pick. Speed is without a doubt his strongest attribute, not just skating-wise but between the ears as well. There aren’t many players in the NHL that can think two steps ahead while at top speed. Beck can definitely be one of them someday. Maybe not Connor McDavid level, but close to that same realm. If he can learn to be a bit more selfish with the puck, he will be a dangerous top-six forward for the Montreal Canadiens in the future.

After missing his entire rookie season in the OHL in 2020-21, Beck broke out to the tune of 21 goals and 51 points in 68 games with the Steelheads and added six points in the playoffs as his team was swept by the eventual OHL Champion Hamilton Bulldogs in the second round. At the end of the season, he was awarded the Bobby Smith Trophy given to the OHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year and was also named to the Second All-Rookie Team.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“…Beck is a smart and agile two-way centreman with a high-end offensive skillset. He thinks the game at a very high pace and is able to make decisions in a split second. He plays with a high compete level and he’s always one or two steps ahead of the competition as to what his next decision will be. This alone is his biggest strength, being able to outsmart his opponent and be deceptive with his choices. He makes great reads on every play as he’s able to catch them off-guard with his patterns, hands and pace of play as he’s always in control of a situation.

“Beck is a very strong skater, as he has great movements, speed and agility. He’s able to generate a lot of speed through the neutral zone and has great edgework to weave through traffic, which allows him to make sharp turns and avoid any pressure. He’s great at breaking through a defensive setup to enter the zone quickly and effectively and is tough to contain when he’s leading an attack in transition.

Owen Beck, Mississauga Steelheads (Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images)

“Beck has very strong hands, being extremely creative and shifty. He does a great job at maintaining control of the puck when he’s driving in transition, cycling on the attack or weaving his way through traffic. He has the ability to fool his opponents with his stick handling as he always attacks with force, driving them to push back. This plays into his wheel house to set up his teammates as he’s able to open the game up extremely well and make pin point passes.

“He does possess a good shot and release, but he could work on his decision making when shooting. He does a great job to open himself to receive a pass and get into the shooting lanes, especially when he acts as the trailer. While he ranks in the top-15 among OHL rookies in goals with 18, I feel that there are times where he can pass up a shooting opportunity in order to make a play. He still remains a versatile threat as a shooter and passer, but he could be just a tad bit more selfish.”

How This Affects the Canadiens’ Plans

The Canadiens added a lot of talent in the first round on Thursday, both in the draft and with trades, and they now add another great prospect in Beck. Skilled and versatile, he was slated to go on Day 1 but drops to the first pick in the second round. Canadiens fans will love this guy in the future as he can probably play a top-six role. At worst, he will be an amazing two-way third-line center.