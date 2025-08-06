Canadiens’ Prospect David Reinbacher Enters Crucial Season in His Development Path

The fifth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, David Reinbacher, is entering a pivotal year in his development, one that could shape the trajectory of his career and define his place in the Montreal Canadiens’ long-term plans. This season with the Laval Rocket may not come with the glamour of NHL lights, but make no mistake, it’s a critical moment for Reinbacher to prove he’s on track to become a cornerstone on the Canadiens’ blue line.

A Rough Start

During a preseason game last year, Reinbacher suffered a knee injury that kept him out for several months. The injury disrupted his rhythm and limited his ability to build momentum. When he returned, he suited up for ten regular season games in the American Hockey League (AHL) and all 13 playoff games for Laval. He played solid minutes on a good team. The Habs’ development team did a good job giving him time to settle in properly and not rush things in his case.

In limited action, Reinbacher showed he could hold his own and that the Habs had something good with him. His reads were sharp, his gap control improved with each game, and he looked increasingly confident moving the puck. He didn’t light up the scoresheet, but the sample was enough to remind fans and management why he was taken so high.

Injuries Behind Him

Now, with the injuries behind him and a full summer of healthy training under his belt, Reinbacher is ready to hit the ground running. He’s expected to start the season in Laval, and that’s exactly where he should be.

The Rocket have openings on their blue line, especially after the offseason trade that sent Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues. Reinbacher will have every chance to play in all situations: top-pairing minutes at 5-on-5, penalty killing, and potentially time on the power play unit. This isn’t just about development anymore; this is about establishing a rhythm, building identity, and pushing toward NHL readiness.

With a full AHL season in front of him, Reinbacher can refine the finer details of his game: faster puck movement, quicker decision-making, better offensive reads. These are the things that often separate a good AHL player from a dependable NHL regular.

What Reinbacher Brings

What sets Reinbacher apart from other prospects is the maturity in his game. At 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, he already has NHL-ready size. He’s not a physical punisher in the mold of Arber Xhekaj, but he uses his size intelligently, taking players off the puck, winning board battles, and defending with a strong stick and excellent body positioning.

David Reinbacher, Team Austria (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

His greatest asset might be his hockey sense. Reinbacher reads the play like a veteran. He doesn’t chase hits, doesn’t overcommit, and rarely gets caught out of position. On the penalty kill, he’s methodical and efficient. In transition, he makes smart first passes and isn’t afraid to join the rush when the opportunity presents itself.

While Reinbacher may never become a high-end point producer, he has the potential to be a top-four, all-situation defenceman, something every team is looking for.

Development

Despite the impressive toolkit, Reinbacher is not a finished product. His offensive game remains a work in progress. He has a good shot and decent instincts, but he’s still learning when to jump in and when to hold the line. As Laval’s coaching staff gives him more freedom and responsibility, there’s a real chance his offensive numbers take a step forward.

There’s also the mental side. After a tough season where he dealt with injuries and plenty of scrutiny from fans and media alike, this season represents a reset. With a clear role and a stable environment, Reinbacher can focus solely on his game.

Looking around the league, many defencemen taken early in the draft have gone through similar paths. It’s easy to forget that defencemen, especially those with a two-way profile, often take longer to hit their stride. The Canadiens understand this, and they’ve built an environment where Reinbacher won’t be rushed, but he also won’t be forgotten.

The Bigger Picture

Reinbacher’s development comes at a time when the Canadiens’ blue line is overflowing with potential. Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, Kaiden Guhle, Xhekaj, and Jayden Struble are all 25 or younger. Dobson was acquired this summer in a blockbuster deal and is now expected to anchor the top pairing. For Reinbacher, this means competition, but also opportunity.

With Dobson and Hutson likely locked in as long-term pieces, the right side still has room for a defensively steady presence. Reinbacher fits that mold better than anyone in the pipeline. If he continues to grow, there’s a clear path to the NHL for him.

All signs point to this being the season Reinbacher finally gets back on track. He has the tools, size, smarts, and now, finally, health. If he can seize the opportunity in Laval and show a steady progression, he’ll reassert himself as one of the organization’s most important prospects.