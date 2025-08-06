Calgary Flames’ 4 Potential PTO Targets

The Calgary Flames roster isn’t going to look a whole lot different this coming season. While they did see a few players depart, they were mainly non-factors on last season’s roster. The only signing they made in free agency, at least to date, was goalie Ivan Prosvetov, who is expected to replace Dan Vladar as the backup to Dustin Wolf.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Rasmus Andersson will be in a Flames jersey come next season, but at this point, it feels likely he starts the 2025-26 campaign in Calgary. Assuming that is the case, there will be very few changes to this Flames roster, though management may be wise to consider offering a remaining free agent or two a professional tryout offer (PTO) ahead of training camp.

There are still several intriguing free agents available for the Flames to sign to a PTO. Not only would these players help make training camp more competitive, but if they impress enough, general manager (GM) Craig Conroy has more than enough cap space to sign them. With that said, here are four players who may be worth consideration.

Evgeny Kuznetsov

The best fit of any free agent available for the Flames is Evgeny Kuznetsov, who is looking to make a return to the NHL after spending the 2024-25 season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The 33-year-old had a very solid season for SKA St. Petersburg, posting 12 goals and 37 points in 39 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Kuznetsov would give the Flames a very good option at the centre position – a position they need help in – should he be anywhere near the same level of player he was for years with the Washington Capitals. If he continues to go without a contract, the Flames should strongly consider giving him a shot on a PTO.

Viktor Olofsson

One player it’s quite surprising to see not having a contract yet is Viktor Olofsson. The 30-year-old, though inconsistent, is a player who can put the puck in the net thanks to a fantastic release. He would seemingly be a great fit on a Flames team that could use some serious help filling the back of the net.

Olofsson spent the 2024-25 season with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he had 15 goals and 29 points in 56 games. That came despite having limited power-play time, while on the Flames he would almost surely see more. Bringing him in to see what he can provide in camp makes plenty of sense, as he’s a player who could be signed and flipped for an asset at the trade deadline.

Luke Glendening

As mentioned, the Flames are lacking centre depth heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Last season, they went with Kevin Rooney as their fourth-line centre, but have seemingly moved on from Rooney, who continues to remain on the free-agent market. There is an upgrade available in Luke Glendening.

As indicated by his seven points last season, Glendening will provide absolutely nothing offensively. That said, he still does have some strong intangibles which would help the Flames. He is a very solid penalty killer, but even more importantly, won 57 percent of his 881 faceoffs last season. Winning draws was no easy feat for the Flames in 2024-25, which would make Glendening valuable. Giving him a PTO to see if he can keep up to speed in other areas of the game makes sense for the Flames.

Jan Rutta

If the Flames could use any depth on the back end this coming season, it would be on the right side. Their left side has plenty of depth with Kevin Bahl, Joel Hanley, and Jake Bean, along with some American Hockey League (AHL) options in Ilya Solovyov and Yan Kuznetsov. The right side, however, is looking a lot thinner.

The Flames currently have Andersson, MacKenzie Weegar, and Brayden Pachal pencilled in on the right side, while Zayne Parekh is expected to crack the roster. That said, Andersson is going to be traded at some point, which will leave a significant hole. Daniil Miromanov is also on the books, but there is an argument to be made that Jan Rutta, who shoots right and is still on the market, is a better option.

Jan Rutta, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Andreea Cardani/NHLI via Getty Images)

Rutta is far more experienced than Miromanov, having played 417 games so far in his NHL career. He also brings plenty of winning experience, having won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. It’s unclear as to how much game the 35-year-old has left, but bringing him in on a PTO to find out is a no-risk move.

Flames Would Benefit from an Upgrade

Considering the fact that the Flames elected not to move out any veterans this offseason, it seems as though they want to compete in 2025-26. While this roster proved a season ago they can be competitive, potentially adding another player or two to the mix would help make them even better. Bringing one, or perhaps multiple, of the four players listed above to camp on a PTO to see what they can provide is an option worth considering for the Flames.