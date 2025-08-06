NHL’s Top 5 Forward Lines for 2025-26

While individual talent typically headlines the league, it’s the synergy between linemates that defines a team’s success. Whether it’s long-established trios with years of familiarity or newly formed lines already showing flashes of brilliance, there are several high-powered combinations capable of shifting the outcome of a game, or even an entire season.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, I’ve ranked the top five forward lines across the league.

5. Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Starting at the top of the list is the combination of Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. They are the perfect blend of skill, speed, and hockey intelligence, and their individual strengths combine to form a powerful force on the offensive end. The three of them combined for a league-leading 283 points in the 2024-25 season, proving their dominance and undeniable chemistry.

At the heart of this trio is Point, a dynamic center with precise skating, edge work and puck control. His ability to create space and operate in transition works well with his two wingers, Guentzel and Kucherov. Guentzel has a strong two-way presence and natural scoring ability. He knows where to be, when to get there, and how to finish a play. On the right is Kucherov, one of the most gifted players across the league. He finished the 2024-25 season with both the Ted Lindsay Award, presented to the most outstanding player in the NHL, and the Art Ross Trophy as the league leader in points. The combination of the pace and precision that this line exhibits makes it one of the toughest opponents to face.

However, this line also tends to face challenges in the postseason. While their chemistry during the regular season often appears effortless and instinctive, the same cohesion has proven harder to sustain under the pressure of the playoffs. The success of a line like Guentzel, Point and Kucherov relies heavily on fluid puck movement, quick decision-making, and trust, elements that can be disrupted by tighter defensive systems and more physical play in the postseason.

4. Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas (Colorado Avalanche)

Sitting in the fourth spot is the Colorado Avalanche’s top line of Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Martin Necas. Although Necas joined the team midway through last season and is still relatively new to the lineup, the trio has already demonstrated impressive chemistry and strong on-ice production. MacKinnon, the engine of the Avalanche, brings elite pace, powerful zone entries, and relentless drive, and he needs linemates that can match his intensity. Lehkonen fits seamlessly into that mold, already having proven chemistry with MacKinnon through his high-effort, two-way play, strong forechecking, and net-front presence. Necas adds a new dimension, bringing a fresh mindset and proven offensive instincts. In his 30 games with the Avalanche, Necas put up 28 points, adding to Lehkonen’s 45 and MacKinnon’s 116 (second behind Kucherov).

The Avalanche have also struggled during the playoffs, falling to the Dallas Stars the past two years. While the new top line of Lehkonen, MacKinnon and Necas did not make it past the first round, they put up an unbelievable fight, forcing a Game 7 and proving to be top contenders for the 2025-26 season.

3. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman (Edmonton Oilers)

The line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, and Zach Hyman continues to be one of the most productive and well-balanced trios in the NHL, and heading into the upcoming season, their chemistry is expected to remain a driving force behind the Edmonton Oilers’ success. Over the past two seasons, the Oilers have made back-to-back appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, mainly due to the dominance of their top line. At the center of it all is Connor McDavid, widely regarded as one of the best players in the game today. He currently holds the distinction of being the youngest active player to lead the NHL in career points, with an impressive 1,082 and counting. McDavid’s speed and playmaking ability are unmatched, and having the talented Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman on his sides only makes him better.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) and center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal scored by McDavid against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Nugent-Hopkins’ subtlety is a perfect complement to McDavid’s explosiveness. His ability to make quick decisions with the puck and precise passing helps facilitate plays during even strength and on the power play. Joining them is Hyman, an absolute workhorse – powerful on the forecheck, relentless on the boards and consistently parked in front of the net. He plays a gritty game that creates space for McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins. Their roles naturally complement one another, and with their chemistry building since the 2020-21 season (2018-19 for Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid), they will undoubtedly be pushing for their chance at the Stanley Cup.

2. Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

The line of Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Reinhart is the backbone of the Florida Panthers’ offense, playing a crucial role in the team’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title. Centering the line is Barkov, whose elite hockey sense and all-around game make him a great anchor to this top line and captain of the team. He is one of the best two-way players in the game, winning the Selke Trophy, awarded to the forward who excels in a defensive role, for the third time this past season. His poise and leadership skills set him apart, and he can effectively control his space, creating ample opportunities for his wingers.

Verhaeghe holds down the left wing with speed and precision, posing a constant scoring threat due to his ability to attack off the rush and instinct for when to accelerate the play. His quick decision-making and explosive skating allow him to blow past defenders, creating scoring chances in transition. He also has an uncanny ability to read the game, knowing exactly when to push the pace and when to pull back, making him unpredictable and challenging to defend against. Supporting Barkov on the right wing is Reinhart, a lethal presence on the ice. His intelligence and ability to make quick reads allow him to complement the line’s tempo, often finding space around the net or capitalizing on rebounds and tight-area chances.

As the Panthers enter the new season, the Barkov, Verhaeghe, Reinhart line remains a critical component of their success: a line that not only drives offense but also sets the standard for how the team wants to play: fast, smart, and disciplined.

1. Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars)

Coming in at the top spot is the line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Mikko Rantanen. They have the potential to be the most dominant line in the NHL, with their rare combination of skill, size, speed, and all-around hockey IQ. In their only 20 games played together, the three star forwards combined for 165 points, with Rantanen putting up 18 in his minimal time spent with the Stars. Now a locked-down trio for the next few years, this line will be virtually unstoppable.

Hintz centers the line, a reliable player who can win puck battles and lead a rush. He makes smart plays and effortlessly shifts between playmaker and finisher. Robertson brings a unique scoring touch on left wing. One of the NHL’s most creative goal-scorers, he has an ability to beat goaltenders and led the Stars last season in goals with 35. On the other side is Rantanen, the new addition to the young Dallas group. He uses his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame to shield the puck, and his vision and offensive instincts make him stand out as one of the best, underappreciated players in the league.

Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars celebrates with Mikko Rantanen, Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of Game Three of the Second Round in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Together, this line will be impossible to contain. They will be equally dangerous on the rush, capable of wearing down defenses and striking quickly off turnovers. In a league filled with talent, this upcoming line stands out as one that can control every shift and has the makings for a strong push at the coveted Stanley Cup.

Honorable Mention: Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights)

The projected line of Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner has the potential to be an extremely intriguing combination. With the Vegas Golden Knights recently signing Marner to an eight-year, $96 million deal, everyone is anxiously awaiting the star power of Eichel and Marner combining. Marner was part of the top line for the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in the 2024-25 season. He is a dynamic playmaker and incredibly skilled on the forecheck, and will certainly bring a new dimension to the Golden Knights. His ability to anticipate plays and thread passes through tight windows could create immediate chemistry with Eichel, forming a one-two punch that’s both fast and unpredictable. Eichel and Dorofeyev have both produced massively for Vegas, and the addition of Marner could be deadly.

As we look ahead to the 2025-26 NHL season, it’s clear that the league’s most formidable teams are anchored by forward lines that combine individual talent with seamless chemistry. These trios don’t just produce points—they set the tone for their teams, dictate the pace of play, and tilt the ice in their favor shift after shift. With the season getting closer, expect these line combinations to be at the top of every score sheet and on every highlight reel.



