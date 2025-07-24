Canadiens’ Prospect Zharovsky Takes First Steps Towards NHL Dream

Salavat Yulaev forward Alexander Zharovsky earned his share of the spotlight during the most recent Gagarin Cup campaign. The 18-year-old made his debut in some of the toughest games of the season and managed to catch the eye not only of fans, but also of experts. In July, he became the second-highest-selected Russian player in the NHL Draft, with the Montreal Canadiens picking him 34th overall in the second round. In this translated interview, originally appearing on BUSINESS Online, the forward spoke about how he adapted to life in Ufa, how he’s preparing for the upcoming season, and when he plans to head to the NHL.

Many were surprised when Zharovsky was picked at the start of the second round by Montreal. Probably, the forward wasn’t expecting it himself. “I was really happy to be drafted by such a historic franchise. It’s great!” He doesn’t hide his enthusiasm. “I didn’t have any preferences about where I’d end up — I’m just glad I was picked where I was.”

Being a Habs Prospect

For now, he doesn’t have a deep knowledge of his future team. “I know Ivan Demidov and Bogdan Konyushkov are there now, and from the main roster, I know Nick Suzuki.” He is friends with current Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov. “Demidov and I have known each other since childhood,” he confirms. “We played on the same team. We talked after the draft, and he asked me if I was coming over.”

Zharovsky is under contract in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) until 2027. However, he still isn’t sure about when he will cross the ocean. “Of course, playing in the NHL is my dream,” he says. “But I know you have to be fully ready to make that move. I don’t want to make any promises right now. First, I need to get stronger here and grow as a player. After that, we’ll see.”

Last season, the forward made his debut for Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the Gagarin Cup Playoffs. It’s always a turning point in a player’s career. “I tried not to think too much about the debut,” Zharovsky says. “I just focused on working hard. After the Gagarin Cup, the coaching staff said I did a decent job for my first time. Overall, I’m satisfied.” Moreover, it looks like he had no problems getting to the game, which is rare at his age. “I wasn’t nervous at all — just happy. It was a great feeling. At the time, I was playing 3-on-3 hockey, and we had just finished a game against Omsk. I got a call saying, ‘You’re going to the KHL.’ So I had dinner, got some sleep, and then headed to the game.”

KHL Debut a Success for Zharovsky

Zharovsky’s first game was against Spartak, in a packed arena in Moscow during the Gagarin Cup Playoffs. “At first, it wasn’t even clear if I’d play or not,” the forward explains. “I might not have hit the ice at all that day. I wasn’t expecting to play a full period, and honestly didn’t think I’d get on the ice. So I wasn’t too anxious.”

In the end, the forward played seven games in total. And he knows which one stood out more in his memory. “The seventh game against Spartak,” he firmly says. “That’s when we won the series. I also had a few good chances myself, moments where I could have scored. What stopped me? Probably a lack of composure.” During the playoffs, Zharovsky also recorded his first KHL point with an assist. “I wasn’t thinking about it at all — I was just focused on the game. I made a pass, and that was it. It wasn’t a set play or anything. Daniil Alalykin took a strong shot from distance, and it ended up going in.”

However, there were a few games where he didn’t get on the ice during the second period. “If I wasn’t sent out, it means the coach made that decision — he knows the game better. I didn’t take it negatively or as a problem.” Then, in Game 3 against Lokomotiv, a mistake by Zharovsky led to a goal against. Those moments are hard when a player is that young. “No one blamed me,” he explains. “On the contrary, my teammates supported me. They said, ‘It’s nothing, it happens, don’t worry about it.’ Of course, it didn’t feel great. I was shaken up for a while after, but overall, I think it wasn’t a big deal — just part of the game.”

Before lining up for Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Zharovsky had a strong season with Khors Podolsk in the National Junior Hockey League, the second-tier Russian junior league. After scoring 47 points in 35 regular-season games as a 17-year-old, it was clear that he outgrew the league. It looked like five KHL teams showed interest in him, and as a result, Zharovsky inked a deal in Ufa. “I chose Ufa because they have really good conditions for developing young hockey players,” he explains. “I like the whole system here. I also enjoy the attacking style of play that the main team uses. I think it’s a great place to grow, and I don’t regret my decision.”

Adjusting to New Realities

After a strong season in the MHL with Tolpar, where the forward reached an impressive 50 points in 45 games, earning the Rookie of the Year award, Zharovsky was called up to the first team. This meant, among other things, sharing the locker room with seasoned pro players. “They welcomed me well, so it wasn’t too intimidating being in the locker room with the team for the first time,” he says. “In the first three games, the younger guys were the ones who supported me more — Artyom Nabiev, Danil Alalykin — but really, everyone was supportive. They all came up and gave advice in different ways.”

Playing in the KHL with Salavat Yulaev was also a chance to communicate with import players. For instance, Josh Leivo lined up for the Ufa team last season. However, his English skills aren’t the best right now. “I know a little — I brushed up before the draft — but overall, my English isn’t great. We mostly spoke to the imports through a translator.” However, it was an import who Zharovsky says resembles his style more among all active Salavat Yulaev players: “Nathan Todd. He’s a playmaker, sees the ice really well.”

Salavat Yulaev’s captain, veteran Grigory Panin, said that younger players today are bolder, and that the old-school hazing culture is pretty much gone. Zharovsky confirms that. “I haven’t noticed anything bad in my experience. There was never a moment where someone made me do something. Just small things, like picking up the pucks. Someone has to do that — it’s not the coaches’ job. So the younger guys pick them up. Nothing wrong with that.”

In Ufa, Zharovsky’s coach was former NHL veteran Viktor Kozlov. He was very vocal in supporting the young forward, and said that he deserved his ice time, with ‘no favors’ from his side. “I didn’t read that interview,” Zharovsky admits. “I actually tried not to follow what was being said online. I only saw some stuff when someone sent it to me. But I never went looking for it myself.”

After such a great start, Zharovsky’s goal for the next season is obvious. “I hope to play more often in the KHL and try to establish myself there. I really hope so. My goal is to play, rack up some points, and help the team.” And considering how good he fared in his debut, it shouldn’t be too hard.