Canadiens & Senators Have an Emerging Rivalry

Rivalries are the heartbeat of hockey. They don’t simply appear out of thin air; they develop over time, sparked by geography, timelines, and the natural competitiveness of two organizations chasing the same goals. For the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, all those ingredients are starting to come together. Both teams are built around youth, both believe their future is bright, and both are hungry to take the next step back into playoff contention. When you add in the close proximity of the two markets, and it’s clear this rivalry is ready to take centre stage again.

A Preseason Clash

Preseason games usually serve as warm-ups. Veterans shake off the rust, coaches experiment with line combinations, and prospects try to make a final impression. But sometimes, the energy spills over into something much more intense. That was the case in Quebec City when the Canadiens and Senators squared off in what quickly became a feisty exhibition game.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson battles with Ottawa Senators left wing David Perron (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

From the opening puck drop, there was an edge in the air. Ottawa forward Nick Cousins slashed Montreal’s rookie sensation Ivan Demidov, sparking outrage from the Canadiens bench and their fans. Demidov isn’t just another prospect; he’s one of the cornerstones of Montreal’s rebuild, and any cheap shot against him is going to ignite emotions.

A couple of fights broke out over the course of the night, each reminding everyone that preseason is often about survival. For players trying to make the team, toughness and physicality are sometimes the quickest way to catch a coach’s attention. Every shift becomes an audition, and dropping the gloves or throwing a big hit can leave a lasting impression. Both benches were engaged, the crowd fed off the emotion, and suddenly, a September game with nothing at stake looked like a playoff preview.

It’s in these moments that rivalries begin to take root. A slash, a fight, and a game played with a little extra edge turned an otherwise ordinary preseason matchup into something memorable. And it felt like a glimpse of what’s to come whenever these two clubs meet this season.

Similar Timelines

That intensity isn’t just about one night in Quebec; it’s about the bigger picture of where these franchises stand. The Canadiens and Senators find themselves on remarkably similar paths. Both have committed rebuilds, stockpiling draft picks, developing prospects, and gradually shaping a new identity around youth and speed.

The Senators may be a step ahead. Their young core, led by Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, and Jake Sanderson, is already established and expected to lead the way in Ottawa’s push toward the playoffs. After years of falling short, the team made the playoffs last season, and the pressure is on management and players alike to deliver results.

Montreal, while slightly behind in the process, isn’t far off. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have already proven themselves as pillars of the franchise. Lane Hutson is exiting on the blue line. Now, with Demidov added to the mix, the Canadiens have an injection of star power that fans hope will accelerate the climb.

Both organizations are entering the same competitive window, and that’s where rivalries thrive. When two teams are fighting for the same playoff spots at the same time, every head-to-head matchup carries extra weight. Add in the geography, Montreal and Ottawa separated by just a couple of hours, and it becomes personal. It’s a rivalry that has roots in proximity but is now being fueled by overlapping ambition.

Rivalries Are Good for the Game

All of this adds up to a simple reality: a Canadiens–Senators rivalry is a good thing, not just for the teams but for the NHL as a whole. Rivalries bring out the best in players. They turn ordinary games into must-watch events, push athletes to dig deeper, and give fans something bigger to invest in than just the standings.

Montreal already has traditional rivalries with Toronto and Boston, but as those franchises sit in different stages of contention, Ottawa feels like the most natural rival for this Canadiens era. They’re close in age, close in competitiveness, and close in geography. That’s a recipe for tension every time they meet.

What happened in Quebec City may not have mattered in the standings, but it mattered in tone. It showed that these teams aren’t going to take it easy on each other, even when the games don’t officially count. It showed that players are willing to fight, literally and figuratively, for every inch against their rivals. And it showed fans that whenever Montreal and Ottawa meet, emotions are going to run high.