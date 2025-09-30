Canadiens’ 2025-26 Roster Projection 2.0: Preseason Edition

Training camp is always the time when ideas become reality. Roster depth charts that once lived only in a coach’s notebook start to materialize on the ice, and fans get a clearer glimpse of what opening night could look like. For the Montreal Canadiens, the early scrimmages and preseason games have provided a useful window into how Martin St. Louis and his staff might want to shape their lineup. With a mix of established stars, new faces, and young talent fighting for roles, the forward lines, defensive pairings, and goaltending tandem are beginning to take shape.

Offense

LW C RW Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Juraj Slafkovsky Zachary Bolduc Kirby Dach Patrik Laine Oliver Kapanen Alex Newhook Ivan Demidov Brandan Gallagher Jake Evans Josh Anderson Samuel Blais Joe Veleno

No surprise at the top. Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovský remains the Canadiens’ go-to unit, and all signs point to this trio being locked in for opening night. Each preseason outing has reinforced the idea that this line is set in stone, and unless injury strikes, the top unit is as predictable as it is dangerous.

The second line is where things get more intriguing. Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach, and Patrik Laine is not just a projection; it’s a potential line. The combination could be volatile, but the upside is obvious: if Dach and Laine click, it could be a dynamic second line. The idea is also to have Ivan Demidov and Laine on two different lines.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler celebrates with his teammates (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

The third-line projection of Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook and Demidov speaks volumes about how the coaching staff views both the veterans and the prospects. Kapanen has been praised by the coaching staff for his maturity and can play a solid two-way game. Playing with him could let Demidov settle in and learn how to play defensively.

Brendan Gallagher, Jake Evans, and Josh Anderson project as the fourth line. It’s a hard-working, straight-line group that fits the mold of a fourth line capable of both shutting down and creating momentum.

The final debate always comes down to the extras. Samuel Blais and Joe Veleno appear to have the inside track over prospects Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj. The reasoning is straightforward: Blais brings Stanley Cup experience and a heavy style that can slot in anywhere in the bottom six, while Veleno impressed against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, winning 69% of his faceoffs. With Christian Dvorak gone, Veleno could be the reliable faceoff winner the Habs need down the line. The two youngsters Beck and Florian Xhekaj will most likely continue their development with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Defense

LD RD Mike Matheson Noah Dobson Kaiden Guhle Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble

The blue line is looking more balanced this season. The first pairing is looking like Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson. Behind them, Kaiden Guhle and Lane Hutson looks to be the pair that will draw attention. The first two pairs are interchangeable. The third pair of Arber Xhekaj and Alexandre Carrier offers grit and reliability, with Jayden Struble serving as the extra who can jump in when needed. It looks like Xhekaj won the job in camp as he was mostly paired with Carrier.

Between the Pipes

Samuel Montembault Jakub Dobes

Goaltending remains a question of consistency more than identity. Samuel Montembeault is the starter until proven otherwise, having earned trust with his steady play last season. Backing him up, Jakub Dobeš looks set to make the roster. While nothing is set in stone, I see him beating Kaapo Kahkonen.

The opening-night lines are still a projection, but the outline is becoming clearer. The Canadiens are not just shaping a roster; they are shaping an identity. If camp is any indication, this is a group that blends promise with practicality — exactly what fans should want to see as the rebuild inches closer to its payoff.