Flames News & Rumours: Andersson, Cooley, Kerins & More

Andersson May Sign Extension

Though a trade involving Rasmus Andersson remains the most likely scenario, an extension with the Flames isn’t out of the question. The 28-year-old is looking to cash in on what will be the biggest contract of his career, but, based on his own account, would be happy to sign that deal in Calgary.

“I will never close any doors in Calgary,” Andersson said in an interview with Sportsnet’s Eric Francis. “It’s always going to be open.”

Andersson is entering the final season of a six-year contract which carries a team-friendly $4.55 million cap hit. Despite a down 2024-25 campaign, he is an every day top-four defenceman on any team in the NHL, and is also a right shot, which general managers always value.

Should a trade occur, it may wind up being closer to the 2026 Trade Deadline once other teams in the NHL get more desperate to add. If he is traded, it’s expected that the Flames will land future pieces, whether prospects or picks, to help in their retooling efforts. That said, if they aren’t able to find a return they like, they could very well end up signing the 536-game veteran.

Cooley Losing Backup Battle

Though he hasn’t suited up for any regular-season action with the Flames, Devin Cooley is quite popular in Calgary. His somewhat unusual and very upbeat interviews have resonated well with the fanbase, and have resulted in many rooting for him to win the backup role over free-agent signing Ivan Prosvetov.

So far, the results haven’t been good for Cooley, who has allowed seven goals on 58 shots through two preseason outings, both of which were losses. Prosvetov, on the other hand, has allowed five goals on an identical 58 shots through his two starts in which he has gone 1-1-0.

While Cooley may be given one final shot to see what he can do, his struggles in the American Hockey League (AHL) over the second half of the 2024-25 season, paired with his average-at-best preseason play so far, seems to be paving the way for Prosvetov to earn a spot playing behind Dustin Wolf in 2025-26.

Kerins Making Big Impression

After a strong 2024-25 season in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, Rory Kerins set his sights on cracking the Flames roster for 2025-26. Though he wasn’t projected by most to accomplish that feat, his play in the preseason thus far is swaying the minds of many.

Kerins, who had four assists in a five-game showing with the Flames last season, was able to pick up an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. That performance came not long after Kerins scored a goal and an assist in a win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. Following Saturday’s outing, head coach Ryan Huska had big praise for Kerins’ line, which also consisted of Sam Honzek and Adam Klapka.

“I thought they were our best line tonight,” Huska told reporters. “Every time they were on the ice, I thought they actually pushed back and controlled the majority of play when they were out there. Rory continues to do a good job, as do his linemates.”

Battaglia Named Frontenacs Captain

Just days after being reassigned to the OHL, it was announced that the Kingston Frontenacs named Jacob Battaglia as their captain for the 2025-26 season. The 19-year-old, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 draft, recorded 40 goals and 90 points in 68 games with the Frontenacs in 2024-25.

Battaglia is quickly shaping into one of the better forward prospects in the Flames system, and this latest announcement from the Frontenacs shows that on top of his great offensive abilities, he also has some great leadership qualities. He’s looking to continue piling up the points in what is expected to be his last season in the OHL.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames have three exhibition games left on their schedule, the first of which will come on Monday night against the Kraken. They will then return to Calgary for games on Wednesday and Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks and Jets, before opening their season on Oct. 8 in a road tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers.