Canadiens’ Signing of Xhekaj Might Spark New Trade Conversations

The Montreal Canadiens have made a savvy move by signing defenseman Arber Xhekaj to a two-year, $2.6 million contract extension, with an average annual value of $1.3 million. This announcement has been met with enthusiasm from Habs fans, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Xhekaj’s future with the team just a year ago.

But, does this new extension mean that trade talks will go away? Considering almost every team seems to have a mandate to find their version of Arber Xhekaj, not only will trade talks probably not go away, but they may only intensify.

The Flyers Showed Trade Interest in Xhekaj Last Season

During the 2023-24 campaign, Xhekaj’s name surfaced in trade discussions, with reports indicating that the Philadelphia Flyers were interested in acquiring him. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted on his “32 Thoughts” podcast that the Canadiens had fielded calls about Xhekaj, suggesting that he had garnered attention from multiple teams. However, Montreal opted to retain the young defenseman, and this decision appears to have paid off.

Arber Xhekaj, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images)

Xhekaj burst onto the scene after signing with the Canadiens in October 2021, making a name for himself with his physical style of play and ability to contribute offensively. Despite experiencing a bump in the road in terms of his development, he remains a valuable depth defenseman for the Canadiens. His overall contributions have earned him a reputation as part of the heart and soul of the team, and who doesn’t want that? Ask any NHL club if they could use a tough, young, relatively skilled glue guy and they’ll ask what you want for him.

The Canadiens Signed Xhekaj to a Deal Every Team Can Afford

Xhekaj’s new contract is seen as a solid investment for the Canadiens. At $1.3 million per year, it represents a bargain for a player with his potential. The deal not only secures his presence on the roster but also opens up future trade possibilities if the Canadiens choose to explore that route. And, considering where the team is at and what Kent Hughes might have up his sleeve, it’s hard to know what moves he’s willing to make if there’s a potential splash available.

Should Montreal decide to trade Xhekaj down the line, his manageable contract would make him an attractive asset for other teams. Frankly, no one should be surprised if the Flyers show a renewed interest in an attempt to bolster their defense after recently acquiring young defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

While the Canadiens may have chosen not to trade Xhekaj last season, the possibility of future trade discussions cannot be ignored. If his performance continues to improve, other teams may once again come knocking. If the Canadiens see an opportunity to move him while selling high, they may do so. For now, the Canadiens have made the right call by keeping him and securing a team-friendly deal that benefits both parties.

This Is a Popular Player Who Can Make Himself Attractive to Others

Xhekaj’s journey to the NHL is remarkable. He’s not likely to ever become a Norris Trophy candidate, but to go undrafted, work in a Costco during the shut-down in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and then burst onto the scene in the NHL is the kind of story NHL teams love. He defied the odds by carving out a spot with the Canadiens after just one training camp and this unique achievement highlights his determination and talent. This is not a player you bet against, it’s someone you bet on.

Scouts across the NHL are continually on the lookout for players like Xhekaj. He brings a combination of grit, skill, and character to the ice. His ability to impact a game goes beyond just physicality; he has proven that he can contribute to the team in various ways. His new deal is the kind that can be easily moved in the right circumstances. He lacks trade protection, he’s an RFA at the end of the term, and his qualifying offer is only $1.3 million. It’s the kind of deal that will inevitably garner trade attention.