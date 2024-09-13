Can Jonathan Lekkerimäki Break Into the Canucks’ Top-6 This Season?

Sports pundits Mike Halford and Jason Brough recently took a deep dive into the potential of Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki, discussing whether the 2022 first-rounder could find himself on the Canucks roster coming out of training camp. Here’s a breakdown of their thoughts, opinions, and takes on the young player’s chances of cracking the lineup.

The Excitement Around Lekkerimäki

Halford & Brough expressed excitement about the Swedish winger’s potential, with one of the hosts boldly suggesting that some Canucks pundits believe that Lekkerimäki makes the Canucks out of training camp and would also win the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year. While the prediction might have been made with a small degree of humor, it highlighted some fans and pundits’ enthusiasm about his raw talent.

However, while the excitement is tangible, there’s an acknowledgment that it might be more hopeful than realistic for the 19-year-old to secure a top-six spot immediately. Lekkerimäki has an incredible shot and offensive upside, but stepping into a regular role for the Canucks might be a long shot this early in his development.

Where Would Lekkerimäki Fit in the Lineup?

One crucial question is if Lekkerimäki were to make the team, where would he play? Halford and Brough discussed how, if Lekkerimäki cracked the lineup, he would likely slot into a top-six role due to his offensive abilities. One possible scenario involved pairing him with star center Elias Pettersson and newcomer Jake DeBrusk. This potential line would offer a blend of skill, creativity, and scoring touch, but it’s still speculative.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Realistically, though, the Canucks have other options for the top six. Players like Nils Höglander or Conor Garland could fit into that spot, providing more NHL experience and defensive responsibility. That scenario might be something head coach Rick Tocchet would value more at this stage. Lekkerimäki’s chances of jumping straight to a top-six role are slim, but it’s a dream lineup for those who believe in his potential.

What Are the Canucks Saying About Lekkerimäki?

Interestingly, the Canucks themselves have been vocal about Lekkerimäki’s development. General manager Patrik Allvin has repeatedly mentioned Lekkerimäki’s name in conversations about the team’s future, signaling that the organization is keeping a close eye on him. This isn’t just fan speculation—Vancouver management seems keen to see what the young forward can do.

The Canucks are hoping Lekkerimäki shines at the Young Stars Tournament and carries that momentum into training camp. If he performs well, there’s a chance he could start training camp higher up the lineup than expected and possibly get a few NHL games under his belt. However, cracking the top six permanently is another challenge altogether.

Can Lekkerimäki Handle a Top-Six Role?

Vancouver’s top six is crowded with talent, and the team must balance skill with defensive responsibility. While players like J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser will likely face tougher matchups, there might still be an opportunity for a dynamic, skilled player like Lekkerimäki to slot in alongside Pettersson and DeBrusk.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At the same time, the Canucks’ depth on the bottom six has quietly improved, with a checking line that includes players like Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, and Garland. This solidified bottom six might allow the Canucks to shelter a rookie like Lekkerimäki with easier matchups, giving him a chance to find his feet in the NHL without facing the league’s toughest competition right away.

A Bright Future for Lekkerimäki, but Patience Is Required

Ultimately, Halford and Brough admitted that it’s unlikely Lekkerimäki makes the Canucks roster out of training camp this season. But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. It could set the stage for a more significant role if he impresses during preseason games and earns a few callups. The team is invested in his development and wants to give him every opportunity to succeed.

Even if he doesn’t make the roster this season, Lekkerimäki could be a top-six player for the Canucks soon. He has all the tools, and his shot and offensive instincts are undeniable. Once he rounds out the defensive side of his game, he could become a part of the Canucks’ plans.

While it’s unlikely he will secure a spot in the lineup right away, this season could be a stepping stone toward a future role on the team. For now, fans should be excited about his potential but realistic about his timeline to the NHL.