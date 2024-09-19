Canucks News & Rumors: Joshua, Demko, Boeser & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Dakota Joshua will miss training camp. Also, Thatcher Demko discusses his injury. Additionally, general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin comments on Brock Boeser and his contract season.

Joshua is Out For Training Camp

Joshua released a statement on Sept. 17 stating he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Doctors were able to remove the tumour, but Joshua is still recovering from surgery and will miss training camp. Joshua encouraged men to get checked out by their doctors regularly for testicular cancer.

“This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumour.

“The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I’ve been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates, and doctors.”

Demko Discusses Injury

Demko continues to recover from the injury he suffered last season and commented on it on Sept. 19. He said that the injury was very unique as there wasn’t any available research or information to give him a concrete timeline for his return.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“I’ve been able to rehab a ton this summer, and sure it’s taken a little longer than I would’ve liked, but especially the last couple weeks on the ice I’ve been feeling a lot better and there’s definitely some light at the end of the tunnel, and I have full confidence I’ll be back out there.”

Demko believes he will be able to get back to 100% and added he will have to tweak his training and rehab habits to stay on top of maintaining the injury. The Canucks will need their Vezina-nominated goaltender as he is an important part of any success they wish to have moving forward. While he is out, Arturs Silovs will likely take the starting spot if Demko is out. The organization is also searching for veteran goalies to add to their roster.

Allvin on Boeser’s Contract Season

Boeser scored a team-leading 40 goals for the first time in his NHL career last season. The forward is entering a contract season as his three-year deal with an average annual value of $6.650 million expires after the 2024-25 season. Allvin discussed what the organization hopes to see from the forward this season (from ‘One-on-one with Canucks GM Patrik Allvin: ‘We’re not going to waste any time here’,’ The Athletic, September 17, 2024).

“I want to see the consistency. I want to see the hunger — from every single player, including Brock — to come in here and keep raising the bar. And when the time is right, I feel that I have a good relationship with Brock and with his agent Ben Hankinson, so we’ll talk.”

Allvin added the Canucks were happy with how Boeser changed his offseason training and how well it translated over to the regular season. Boeser broke out and finally broke the 30-goal mark before reaching 40 goals. Allvin believed the forward had more to give and his goal should be to return in the same form as last season.

“For now, his main focus is to come back here and play to the level that he showed last year. And even be more consistent.

“I told him that he could’ve scored 50 goals, but I felt he took his foot off the gas when he scored 30 and we want to see him pushing through.”

Tocchet on Pettersson

Elias Pettersson followed his 102-point regular season in 2022-23 with an up-and-down 2023-24 season. After his solid first half and signing his new contract for eight years with an annual average value of $11.6 million, his season slowly fell apart. Despite his struggles, he finished with 34 goals and 89 points in 82 games. However, he failed to produce in the postseason, with a goal and six points in 13 games.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Head coach Rick Tocchet told Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre that he expects Pettersson to be a driving force for the way the Canucks need to perform. He said he hopes the forward will step up in pressure games and be there for the team, his teammates and himself. He added Pettersson was very subdued last year but is coming into this season upbeat.

Pettersson had the pressure of contract talks and rumors surrounding him for most of last season. This season, he is coming in with a new deal. He can learn from his teammate J.T. Miller, who signed a contract extension and struggled to perform in the 2022-23 season, but stepped up in the first year of his new deal.

Edler to Sign One-Day Contract

The Canucks announced they will sign former Canuck Alex Edler to a one-day contract so he can retire with the club. The organization will celebrate the defenceman in their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 11.

The Canucks drafted Edler with the 91st overall pick in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season and played 22 games. He spent 15 seasons with the team and is the organization’s all-time leading point producer for defenceman at 409 points. He was an NHL All-Star during the 2011-12 season.

Allvin Discusses Lekkerimaki

The Canucks wrapped up the 2024 Young Stars tournament in Penticton winning all three games. One of the stand-out prospects was Canucks 2022 first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki. Lekkerimaki will have a chance to make his mark in training camp and potentially join the main roster. He started the first day of training camp skating alongside Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk.

Allvin said Tocchet will make his roster decisions based on players he believes can contribute and have earned a spot on the roster. The GM added that Lekkerimaki had prepared himself during the summer and he is interested in seeing how the forward performs during camp.

“That’s why we have camp, to see how he handles bigger players and the intensity that will increase as camp ramps up. His ability to shoot and play with skilled players. I even think he might be one of those guys who fares better with more structure and playing with higher-skilled players.”