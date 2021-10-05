Vancouver Canucks 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Vancouver Canucks 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Canucks writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Canucks’ Juolevi Running Out of Time to Make NHL Roster Is this the end for Olli Juolevi with the Vancouver Canucks organization? Based on his preseason performance, it is not looking good.

Canucks Path to the Postseason is Clearer than Ever Getting to the postseason is step number one, and for the Vancouver Canucks, the path has never been clearer.

3 Canucks Who Need to Step up in Place of Hamonic Seemingly without Travis Hamonic for the 2021-22 season, the Vancouver Canucks will need these defencemen to step up in his absence.

10 Vancouver Canuck Milestones for 2021-22 Which Canucks’ have a chance at hitting career milestones this season? Here are 10 players and coaching milestones to watch this season.

5 Canucks Standouts From Training Camp Training camp for the Vancouver Canucks is now complete. As they get ready to kick off the preseason, here are five players who stood out.

Canucks’ Players to Watch at 2021-22 Training Camp The Vancouver Canucks will hold their 2021-22 Training Camp from September 23rd to September 25th, and there are a few players to watch.

Canucks 2021-22 Season Preview: Defensive Pairings Projection The Vancouver Canucks brought in three new defencemen into the fold during the offseason. Here is how they could line up to start 2021-22.

Canucks’ Players to Watch at Rookie Camp The Vancouver Canucks will be holding their 2021-22 rookie camp at Rogers Arena this Friday, Sept 17th. The rookie camp will kick off the team’s 2021-22 season.

Canucks Lockwood, Gadjovich & MacEwen Highlight 4th Line Roster Battle The Vancouver Canucks are going to have a fierce roster battle on the 4th line in training camp. Here are the players & who will win it all.

Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Worst Contracts for 2021-22 The Vancouver Canucks three worst contracts belong to defencemen, two of which joined the club in the offseason.

Canucks Will Get On- and Off-Ice Benefits from Schenn Signing Luke Schenn returns to the Canucks ready to make an impact. Here is what the two-time Stanley Cup winner can bring to the organization.

Canucks Storylines To Watch During Training Camp All eyes will be on the superstars, line combinations, and the new acquisitions with the large turnover from the offseason.

Canucks 2021-22 Season Preview: Forward Line Projections The Vancouver Canucks forward group is the deepest it’s been in years. Here are the projected lines for opening night of the 2021-22 season.

Canucks Fans Have Plenty of Reasons to Be Excited for This Season While there are still a couple questions to be answered in Vancouver, Canucks fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for this season.

Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Best Contracts for 2021-22 The Vancouver Canucks have three great contracts heading into the 2021-22 season, two of which are locked up for the next five years.

Canucks Have Options for Horvat’s Wingers in 2021-22 The Vancouver Canucks have options for Bo Horvat’s wingers heading into the 2021-22 season, which should lead to a productive second line.

With Edler’s departure, the Canucks need to find someone to wear the “A” next season. Here are four players who could wear it next season.

Canucks 2021-22 Opponent Preview: Anaheim Ducks The Vancouver Canucks are back in the Western Conference & Pacific Division. Let’s start the 2021-22 season previews with the Anaheim Ducks.

Canucks Prospects to Watch in College This Season The Vancouver Canucks have 4 prospects playing in the NCAA. After success with Jack Rathbone, they hope the pipeline will continue to produce

Canucks on the Farm: 3 Prospects the Sedins Will Love in Abbotsford The Vancouver Canucks will have Henrik & Daniel Sedin scouting in Abbotsford in 2021-22. Here are 3 prospects they will be watching closely.

Canucks Need Olli Juolevi To Hit His Potential in 2021-22 For the Vancouver Canucks to succeed this season, they need Olli Juolevi to graduate as a prospect and take the next step in his development.

Canucks Season Predictions for New Additions Here are a few predictions for the new Vancouver Canucks, Tucker Poolman, Jason Dickinson, Jaroslav Halak, Conor Garland, OEL & Luke Schenn.

Canucks’ Defensive Depth Significantly Improved in 2021-22 The Canucks have made some additions up front, but it’s their depth on defense that will play a significant role this upcoming season.

Canucks Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2021-22 Season The Vancouver Canucks prospect pool may not be as strong as it once was, but it still has some intriguing players in it. Here’s the top ten.

Canucks’ Offense Will Be Much Better Next Season There are a lot of question marks heading into next season, but one thing that won’t be their ability to score goals.

Canucks Will Have a Battle for the Final Defensive Spot It appears that there will be a battle between Jack Rathbone and Olli Juolevi to fill out the Vancouver Canucks’ defensive pairings.

Canucks Run of Successful Prospects Will Continue With Podkolzin After two years, the Vancouver Canucks will finally see what they have in Vasily Podkolzin. Will he follow in Nils Hoglander’s footsteps?

Canucks Additions Should Make the Power Play Lethal in 2021-22 The Vancouver Canucks will have some new faces on the power play in 2021-22. With them, they should finally have two lethal units to deploy.