Vegas Golden Knights 2021-22 Season Preview Section

10 Golden Knights Predictions for 2021-22 Season How will Lehner fare? How high can Theodore climb? What will the new guys bring? Predicting the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2021-22 NHL season.

5 Golden Knights Games to Circle on Your Calendar This Season With the 2021-22 NHL regular season kicking off October 12th, we look at five Vegas Golden Knights games to circle on your calendar.

3 Storylines From the Start of Golden Knights’ Training Camp The Vegas Golden Knights are no strangers to creating headlines and it only took one day at camp to put themselves in the spotlight.

Golden Knights’ Lehner Can Have Career Season in 2021-22 With Robin Lehner now being the leading man for the Vegas Golden Knights, we look at three reasons why he’ll have his best season.

Golden Knights Over/Under Projections for the 2021-22 Season Withe the growth of sports betting across the sporting community, we look at over/under projections for the Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Burning Questions: Can Peyton Krebs Stick in the NHL? In a continuing series of Vegas Golden Knights questions, can Peyton Krebs finally stick in the NHL in 2021-22?

Golden Knights’ Centers Provide Balance Across Forward Lines In this article, we take a look at the Vegas Golden Knights center depth and analyze and grade it, whilst comparing it to other teams.

Golden Knights’ Burning Questions: Where Does Nolan Patrick Fit? The Vegas Golden Knights begin training camp this month with some burning questions. This one is where does Nolan Patrick fit in?

Golden Knights’ Burning Questions: Can Pietrangelo Keep it Up? Alex Pietrangelo seemed to be heating up towards the end of last season, but can he keep that up for Vegas this year?

Golden Knights Best & Worst Contracts for 2021-22 In this article we look at, analyze, and project the best and worst Golden Knights contracts for the upcoming 2021-22 season

5 Bold Golden Knights Predictions for 2021-22 With the 2021-22 NHL season on its way, we look at five bold predictions for the Golden Knights next season.

Golden Knights’ Burning Questions: Is Lehner Ready for the Spotlight? Is Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner ready for the spotlight in the 2021-22 season for one of the tops teams in the West?

Golden Knights Will Lean on Forward Depth to Replace Tuch Let’s break down some of the players that Pete DeBoer could lean on to keep Vegas chugging along as Tuch embarks upon the road to recovery.

Golden Knights Have a Large Void to Fill After Reaves’ Trade The Vegas Golden Knights have to fill a large void after trading away Ryan Reaves. He was their most physical player and a community leader.