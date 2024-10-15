Tocchet Searching for Answers to Canucks’ Early-Season Struggles

The Vancouver Canucks have kicked off their season with high hopes. However, the results have been frustrating for fans and the coaching staff. While head coach Rick Tocchet has made strides in reshaping the team’s identity, the Canucks’ inability to close out games, a sharp contrast to last season’s strength in maintaining third-period leads, has raised concerns. Tocchet, known for holding his players accountable, is not shying away from criticism, particularly toward his star players. So what’s going on in Vancouver?

What’s particularly interesting about the Canucks’ struggles is their inability to hold a lead. The team started strong in both games, getting ahead before becoming disoriented and losing their advantage. At first, they dominate their opponents. But, as the game progresses, they seem to slow down, act confused about how they got the lead, and cannot maintain control.

This raises the question: Are opposing teams making suitable adjustments while the Canucks’ coaching staff fails to do the same? It’s a troubling trend Tocchet must address if Vancouver wants to stay competitive.

Tocchet’s Concerns With the Canucks’ Team Identity

As Mike Halford and Jason Brough explain in the video above, Tocchet is frustrated by the Canucks’ lack of grit. That’s particularly true in the third period of games. Last season, the Canucks had a strong identity, finishing with a remarkable 42-1-4 record when leading after two periods.

The Canucks have struggled to find that same resilience, blowing leads in both games because they have been unable to protect the lead. Tocchet has clarified that the team needs to be more challenging, stating that it must “go through people” rather than avoid hard battles. His frustration shows that the team’s identity is still a work in progress.

The Canucks’ Star Players Set the Standard

Tocchet isn’t afraid to call out underperforming players, particularly those with the biggest contracts. He emphasizes that it’s up to the highest-paid and star players to set the tone for the rest of the team. The Canucks’ leadership dynamic has changed, with Quinn Hughes as a relatively new captain and J.T. Miller continuing to be the emotional leader on the ice.

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his game-winning goal during the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

But all eyes are on Elias Pettersson, who is still being challenged to work harder and raise his performance despite signing a significant new contract. Tocchet’s message is clear: no one is above the team’s new standard of excellence.

Tweaking Line Combinations and Ramping Up Accountability

Another point of frustration for Tocchet has been the Canucks’ line combinations. During the offseason, management made moves to support Pettersson, bringing in new linemates. The constant shuffling of players, including moving Brock Boeser up and down the lines, reflects the team’s struggle to find chemistry early on. While Tocchet is hopeful that these changes will provide a spark, it’s clear that Vancouver is still searching for a winning formula.

Tocchet has made it known that he won’t let “any crap slide” this season. The Canucks are striving to become a better version of the team they were last season. For a straightforward coach like Tocchet, that means enforcing a higher standard across the board. That includes more consistent effort from role players and star players alike. Again, this approach shows that the team is serious about improving. It also places immense pressure on individuals to deliver game in and game out.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks face a pivotal stretch in their upcoming games, where they’ll have the opportunity to redefine their identity and prove they are capable of playing up to Tocchet’s expectations. The adjustments in line combinations and the demands for a tougher, more aggressive playing style will be tested. If the Canucks can solidify their team structure and star players like Pettersson, Hughes, and Miller can step up, Vancouver has the potential to rise above these early struggles.

The truth is that the Canucks haven’t lost a game yet in regulation time. Furthermore, a point is a point. That said, during the coming weeks, fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if the Canucks can rebound. Can the team develop the consistency needed to compete in a tough Western Conference?

While it’s too early to panic, it isn’t too early for Canucks fans to be concerned. And, concerned they seem to be.