Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Garland, Lafferty, DeSmith & More

The Vancouver Canucks are 2-0 to start the season after two strong performances against the Edmonton Oilers. Even though they were outshot 40-16 in their most recent game, they never waivered in their work ethic or compete level in the offensive and defensive zone, which is something that couldn’t always be said of the team last season. Most importantly, they held onto a one-goal third-period lead and guided home a win even in the midst of multiple Oilers power plays – including a five-on-three.

The Canucks might have been lucky to get out of that game with a victory, but sometimes your goaltender has to steal you a game now and then. And that’s exactly what Casey DeSmith did in his first start wearing the Orca. But more on that later. Here is this week’s 3 Up, 3 Down.

Plus One: Boeser, Pettersson & Company Explode Out of the Starting Block

One thing the Canucks haven’t had to worry about early on is their offence. In game one of the season, they scored eight goals; four from Brock Boeser and one each from Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Conor Garland, and Dakota Joshua. Newly minted captain Quinn Hughes also got in on the fun with three assists, and Miller and Pettersson each finished with four points. Then in game two – once again against the Oilers – they scored another four, this time mostly from their depth as Andrei Kuzmenko, Nils Hoglander, Jack Studnicka, and newcomer Sam Lafferty each potted their first of the season.

Related: Canucks’ Trade Options for Garland in 2023-24

Latest News & Highlight

Pettersson now has six points, which gives him a share of first in the NHL along with Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzle, and Auston Matthews. The Canucks are also in the top-five when it comes to goals with 12 on the season already. Now, that’s largely helped by one game, but considering the amount of angst that surrounded the team about the lack of offence in the preseason, it’s nice to see it get off to a hot start early on.

Minus One: Too Many Penalties

The Canucks won the game in the end, but they definitely took too many penalties against the Oilers in their rematch on Saturday. Ultimately, the potent five-man unit of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard was held to only two goals on seven opportunities, but that’s three or four chances too many. The Oilers’ power play had a gaudy 32.4 percent efficiency rate last season, so it’s probably not a good idea to give them seven chances in a game. More often than not, you will lose.

The Canucks’ improved penalty killing and superb goaltending by DeSmith bailed them out in that game, but that won’t always be the case. If they want to win more games than not this season, they need to stay out of the box, especially against power plays as lethal as the Oilers. In the end, no amount of good goaltending and penalty killing will keep that type of man advantage off the board for long.

Plus Two: Sam Lafferty

Early on, the Canucks’ best move of the offseason is one that was made just this past week. While it is only two games into his tenure as a Canuck, Lafferty has fit right into the lineup as the fourth-line center. With Teddy Blueger nursing an injury, he is filling his role admirably and could in all likelihood move up to the third line when he returns. He’s been that good.

From his first game on Oct. 11, Lafferty has shown why he was coveted by the Canucks (and reportedly the Oilers) and why he would have never made it through waivers. A lot of fans were upset that general manager Patrik Allvin spent yet another draft pick on a depth forward, but the fact is his value was high enough that he likely would have never made it to the Canucks on the waiver wire. So, instead of gambling, he made sure he got his man.

So far, it looks like the right decision. Lafferty already has his first goal, all while showcasing his speed and fearlessness to get to the net. He has also been physical with six hits. Could he end up being the most important move of the season? Small sample size, I know, but the signs are looking good right now.

Minus Two: Connor Garland Drama

Speaking of moves, Allvin might have to make another one soon. It was reported by Elliotte Friedman just before the home opener on Wednesday that Garland had changed agents and was given permission to seek a trade. Going into an important season where the stakes are high to improve and make the playoffs, that’s not exactly the type of thing a GM wants right from the get-go. While Garland refused to talk too much about it to the media, he didn’t exactly deny the trade request.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now we wait. Like Miller, Boeser and Bo Horvat before him, it remains to be seen if a trade comes to fruition. In the case of Miller and Boeser, nothing came of it. Early rumours, again from Friedman, have the Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets as suitors for the 5-foot-10 winger. The Canucks are also reportedly looking to shed $1-2 million in salary and are hoping to grab a defenceman like Dante Fabbro (Predators) or Andrew Peeke (Blue Jackets) in return.

Plus Three: Casey DeSmith’s Dominant First Start

Lafferty wasn’t the only newcomer that stole the headlines on Saturday. As mentioned off the top, DeSmith started his first game in Canucks colours and put on a show with 37 saves on 40 shots. He stared down the best in the world in McDavid and Draisaitl and came away relatively unscathed. Although he allowed goals to the Oilers superstars, he made sure they didn’t take over the game and burn his neck with the goal light. He faced many goalmouth scrambles and battled valiantly, proving to fans everywhere why he was acquired to take over the backup duties from Spencer Martin.

Casey DeSmith, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While I don’t expect DeSmith to stop 30-40 shots every night he’s in the crease, if he can put together a similar performance in his subsequent starts, the Canucks might be better off employing a 1A/1B strategy with their goaltenders. That way both are fresh for the playoffs and Thatcher Demko can be his best self (aka bubble Demko) when he is needed to perform at a high level every game.

Minus Three: Injury Bug Bites Newbies Early On

The Canucks seemingly can’t avoid the injury bug. While Ilya Mikheyev was already ruled out of the season opener, Teddy Blueger, Carson Soucy and Guillaume Brisebois joined him on the injured reserve and none of them have played a game yet. Soucy is inching toward a return and joined them on the road trip that started in Edmonton. He is still listed as “week-to-week”, but the fact that he is on the trip is a good sign. Meanwhile, Blueger is dealing with a leg injury and remains week-to-week with head coach Rick Tocchet providing very little information about his status after practice on Saturday.

It always seems like new players deal with injuries when they join the Canucks. While Mikheyev played 46 games last season, he suffered his current injury in a preseason game. Now, it’s Soucy and Blueger’s turn to continue the narrative. Hopefully, they get to play their first games soon.

Alright, that does it for another edition of Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down. In the coming week, Tocchet’s troops will head east to face the Philadelphia Flyers (Oct. 17), Tampa Bay Lightning (Oct. 19), and Florida Panthers (Oct. 21). The Lightning and Panthers promise to be tougher tests than the Flyers, but as we all know, it’s the teams the Canucks are supposed to beat that give them the most trouble. Until next week, enjoy the games, everyone!