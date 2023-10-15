Canucks’ Casey DeSmith Shines Bright in First Start

The Vancouver Canucks moved to a 2-0-0 start after emerging victorious in a tough, scrappy 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 15. Following the 8-1 shellacking three nights prior, Edmonton played much better this go around, but the stellar efforts of newly acquired backup goaltender Casey DeSmith led the Canucks to victory.

Analysis of DeSmith’s Performance

First and foremost, DeSmith was undoubtedly the Canucks’ MVP. The Oilers came firing out the gates, evidently angered by their 8-1 loss to Vancouver in the season opener as Leon Draisaitl scored 42 seconds into the game. However, the goal was never the fault of the Vancouver netminder, who made at least three saves in the net scramble before the German center tucked home the loose puck.

Casey DeSmith, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Albeit a goal was scored right from the jump, one could see DeSmith battling hard, either working to freeze the puck or making himself as big as possible to deter any pucks from squeaking through him during the net battles. Just five minutes later, Vancouver was on their heels again, this time on the penalty kill after Filip Hronek was called for holding. In a building like Rogers Place, going down 2-0 early usually spells the end of the night for your team. Draisaitl had a great look at scoring again – this time off of his famous one-timer – but the goaltender slid across laterally, made an unbelievable glove save, and more importantly kept the deficit at just one.

Vancouver seemed to have fed off of DeSmith’s play, taking a 2-1 lead heading into the second period. Connor McDavid tied the game at two just 1:45 into the second period after an inexcusable turnover (on the penalty kill, no less) from Noah Juulsen led to yet another net scramble where the best player in hockey was able to tuck away another loose puck. Just like the first goal, DeSmith fought hard, battling and making saves before the Oilers could score.

The Oilers’ third and final goal came halfway through the second period, once again on the power play. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was able to comfortably come down the left circle with the puck on his stick before ripping a wrist shot past DeSmith’s glove. This was the lone goal that he maybe would like to have back as he had a full view of the shot, but giving a player like Nugent-Hopkins that sort of time and space with the puck usually ends poorly.

DeSmith shone the brightest in the third period. Now protecting a 4-3 lead, the Canucks faced a 5-on-3 penalty kill with roughly ten minutes to play. The New Hampshire-born goaltender came up huge, stopping a McDavid chance and following it up with an even better save against a Zach Hyman one-timer in the slot. From there, the Canucks held on. Winning in Edmonton is hard enough, winning in Edmonton while being outshot 41-16 is almost unheard of.

For those who prefer the more common statistics, DeSmith made 38 saves and impressively stopped 92.5% of shots that came his way. For those who prefer deeper analytics, he saved 1.67 goals above expected (GSAx). He was instrumental in steering Vancouver to victory and for that, he was deservedly named the game’s second star.

DeSmith’s Impact on the Canucks

DeSmith was brought in for one purpose and one purpose only: to be ready if Thatcher Demko could not play. That was the case on the night of Oct. 15, as Demko was still recovering from the flu that forced him to leave the season opener after vomiting in his helmet. But for the first time since last season, Canucks fans did not have to bite their fingernails every time a shot headed toward a Vancouver net that was not occupied by Demko.

Much was made about Vancouver’s backup goaltending last season as Spencer Martin and Collin Delia struggled heavily while Demko was nursing a groin injury. Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford sought after DeSmith to be Vancouver’s number-two netminder after their time together in Pittsburgh, a move that has so far worked out brilliantly for the team.

Having a capable backup like DeSmith should ease the pressure off of Demko but more importantly, keep him healthy. He played the third most games among goaltenders in 2021-22, something that may have led to his groin injury the following season. Now add DeSmith into the mix, Vancouver can now moderate his workload, something that may come up huge for the Canucks as they look towards reaching the postseason.

So far, this has been the start that the Canucks hoped for. Being able to pull out a gritty win like that against a true Stanley Cup contender is crucial to get off on the right foot, something that DeSmith alluded to post-game, “It’s a great way to start. Obviously, a really challenging place to play in, really good team, skilled team, and you know a really gritty win for the guys,” he said. “Good teams find a way, so it’s a good way to start the season.”