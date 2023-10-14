Canucks’ Trade Options for Garland in 2023-24

Before the Vancouver Canucks regular season started, reports came out about Conor Garland‘s agent receiving permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade. The organization has attempted to trade the forward for some time, but it has been tough moving him due to his contract. He has three years remaining with a $4.950 million cap hit. However, Rick Dhaliwal reported teams are interested in trading for the forward if the Canucks retain some salary. Dhaliwal adds he’s hearing if the team retains $1.5 million (30%), it’ll be easier to move him.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for the Canucks, they need to add to the right side of their blue line, and trading Garland could create that opportunity. Nonetheless, the Canucks have a few trade partners for Garland.

Nashville Predators

Dhaliwal and Elliotte Friedman said the Nashville Predators are a team interested in trading for Garland. The organization made multiple trades in the offseason in both the front office and their roster. Long-time general manager David Polie retired and announced former head coach Barry Trotz would take over. Meanwhile, Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen moved on, while the team brought in veteran players such as Ryan O’Reilly, Gustav Nyquist, and Luke Schenn. Therefore, Garland fits into the players the club has targeted as the 27-year-old isn’t old and has quite a bit of experience in the league, playing 323 games and scoring 84 goals and 195 points.

As for the player the Canucks acquire in return, Dante Fabbro fits the organization’s needs. The Canucks aren’t deep on the right side of their blue line, and Fabbro happens to be a right-shot defender. The Coquitlam, B.C. native is 25 years old and is in his sixth NHL season. Through 254 games, he’s scored 13 goals and posted 59 points. Additionally, Fabbro was a healthy scratch in the club’s first regular season game, which shows he doesn’t have a permanent spot on the club. The 6-foot, 189-pound defenceman would be a welcomed addition to Vancouver. He is a pending restricted free agent (RFA) with a cap hit of $2.5 million.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Frank Servalli reported the Columbus Blue Jackets are engaged in trade talks with teams to move an NHL defenceman. Garland is a trade chip the club could use. In return, Servalli reports Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, and, to a lesser extent, Andrew Peeke are trade chips and will move the player that gets them the most.

Adam Boqvist, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

All three players meet the Canucks need for a right-shot defenceman and have a cap hit the team can take on. Boqvist stands at 5-foot-11, 179 pounds, and has scored 22 goals and 75 points in 174 games. The 23-year-old has two years left with an annual average value (AAV) of 2.33 million.

Bean is another option for the Canucks, but will be an RFA after this season. The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals and posted 44 points in 126 games over the past five seasons. Meanwhile, Peeke is 25 years old and comes with a three-year, $2.750 AAV deal. He stands at 6-foot-1, 186 pounds, and has posted nine goals and 25 points in 196 games.

All three are players the Canucks should attempt to add if Columbus is interested in Garland. However, the Blue Jackets’ interest in the forward is unknown.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings recently placed Viktor Arvidsson on long-term injured reserve and will likely need to add a winger to their middle six. The organization is a dark horse team to win the Pacific Division, and adding Garland would bolster their forward group. Even when Arvidsson returns, Garland could jump in as a third-line winger.

As for what the Kings would give up, on the right side of their blue line, Matt Roy and Jordan Spence are the two options for the Canucks. Roy is a 28-year-old blueliner and has one year remaining on his contract with a $3.150 million cap hit. The Canucks could swap with the Kings if they’re open to moving Roy. Otherwise, the 22-year-old Spence is another option. He is an RFA after this season. The deal with Los Angeles isn’t the easiest to pull off unless the Canucks are willing to add another depth forward.

Canucks Could Wait Before Trading Garland

After the Canucks 8-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in their season opener, it might be wise for the club to hold on to Garland for a while to see what the team is made of. However, if the Canucks are able to make a trade with the Predators or Blue Jackets for a right-shot defenceman, they will be better off pulling the trigger. Meanwhile, rushing to a deal with a team in need like the Kings with a questionable return isn’t wise.