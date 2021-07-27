Capitals Re-Sign Ovechkin to 5-Year Deal

Washington Capitals’ captain Alex Ovehckin isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future as he re-signed wth the club to a five-year, $47.5 million deal. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the 35-year-old sniper will be earning a $9.5 million AAV.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported previously that Ovechkin was expected to sign a similar deal, rumoured to be a four-year contract at $10 million. The Capitals are still reported to be moving on from Evgeny Kuznetsov’s contract as well.

Ovechkin has been the face of the franchise since bursting onto the scene in 2005. No one has scored more goals in the league than him since his rookie season (730). He’s the all-time team leader in games played (1,197), goals and points (1,320) over his 16-year career in the NHL. He’s a a nine-time Rocket Richard winner, a three-time Hart Trophy winner and three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner. He also won the Calder Trophy as top rookie in 2005-06 and the Art Ross Trophy in 2007-08.

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 700th goal, Feb. 22, 2020 (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For years, Ovechkin has dealt with quite a bit of disappointment in the post season. In 2017-18 at the age of 32, he finally achieved winning the one trophy that was alluding him throughout his career, the Stanely Cup. In 24 games that post season, he scored 15 goals and 27 points en route to winning the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP. During the 2019-20 season, Ovechkin recorded his 700th career goal against the New Jersey Devils, becoming the eighth player to do so.

Ovehckin’s 65 goals in 2007-08 has him tied for 23rd overall for most in a single season by a player with Steve Yzerman. His career 0.61 goals per game puts him sixth overall in the record book.

Eyeing Gretzky’s Goal Record

Over the past few seasons, the talk surrounding Ovechkin is if he’s able to break Wayne Gretzky’s record of career goals with 894. Entering the 2020-21 season, Ovechkin was ninth in career goals with 706– two behind Mike Gartner. Ovechkin was able to pass Gartner and Phil Esposito on that list. He’s only one goal behind tying Marcel Dionne and 11 from tying Brett Hull.

Ovechkin isn’t getting any younger, but his goal scoring abilities are showing no sings of slowing down as he’s still a lethal offensive threat on the ice. He’s currently 164 back of Gretzky’s record, and according to NHL Network’s Mike Kelly, if he’s still able to average scoring 33- goals over the next five seasons, then Ovechkin is poised to climb and stand alone at the top of the NHL’s goal list.

33 goals a year and Ovechkin catches Gretzky. That's 0.40 goals per game. He averaged 0.64 over the past two seasons. https://t.co/tQYrqru74y — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) July 27, 2021

Doing this with one team alone is impressive, but the pace that’s he’s been on throughout his career is even more remarkable. He is truly the greatest goal scorer to play the game and we are going to continue witnessing history over the next five seasons.

Statistics from Hockey Reference and NHL.com.