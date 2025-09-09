Capitals Hosting 2025 Rookie Camp in Maryland This Weekend

Hockey is on the horizon as the Washington Capitals announced the schedule for the upcoming Capitals 2025 Rookie Camp at McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Maryland, from Sept. 12-15. Rookie camp is expected to include top Capitals prospects, such as Ryan Leonard and Andrew Cristall, allowing Washington’s prospects to get some additional hands-on training before NHL training camp opens on Sept. 18. While the top-tier prospects will command the headlines, there are a few others who could also look to impress the coaching staff ahead of training camp.

Expected Prospects at 2025 Capitals Rookie Camp

While the camp’s full roster is expected to be released at a later date, several high-profile prospects are scheduled to skate in Maryland this week, according to the Capitals’ website.

Forwards Leonard, Cristall, Lynden Lakovic, Terik Parascak, and Ilya Protas were all mentioned as participants this week. These five prospects will be covered at length in the coming days.

Outside of the announced prospects, some players competing in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) collection of leagues could appear at rookie camp this week. Forward Eriks Mateiko is scheduled to play for the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Miroslav Satan has signed for the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Both players could be in town this week for some on-ice time with the professionals before being returned to Canada.

Several young defensemen appear bound for the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League (AHL) to start the 2025-26 season. Cam Allen (20 years old), Ryan Chesley (21), and Leon Muggli (19) would all welcome additional reps as they start their professional hockey journey.

Cam Allen, Guelph Storm (Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images)

There are potential spots available in the bottom six of the lineup. Still, it won’t be easy for younger players to push past returning players like Anthony Beauvillier and Brandon Duhaime. Nor will it be simple to beat out a highly coveted newcomer, such as Justin Sourdif, to earn NHL games in 2025-26.

Rookie Camp and Training Camp Schedules

The Capitals will kick off 2025 Rookie Camp on Friday, Sept. 12, at 10:30 a.m., with the goaltenders as the first group on the ice at McMullen Hockey Arena. The remaining skaters will join 30 minutes later for a practice that is expected to last for approximately 90 minutes. There will be no on-ice session on Saturday, but Washington’s prospects will hit the ice with the same schedule on Sunday, Sept. 14, and the camp’s conclusion on Monday, Sept. 15. All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public.

Three days later, the first on-ice session of the Capitals’ NHL training camp will occur at MedStar Capitals IcePlex in Arlington, Virginia. Washington plays its first preseason game on the road against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Sept. 21, before battling the Philadelphia Flyers at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 25. The preseason game is a kind nod to the fan support the Capitals’ farm team has received over recent years.

Capitals fans must flip the calendar in October before NHL action reaches Washington, D.C., as the Bruins visit on Oct. 2, while a battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets closes the preseason schedule on Oct. 4. Washington and Boston open the season at Capital One Arena on Oct. 8.

Washington’s young players will have a chance to earn a roster spot for the 2025-26 season, but all have solid fallback options in the AHL or CHL this season. They get their first chance to showcase their skills to Spencer Carbery’s staff later this week.