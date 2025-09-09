Matej Blumel Is an Under-the-Radar Player to Watch at Bruins Training Camp

The rookie camp rosters have been released for the Boston Bruins. It will be great to see the youth on the ice. This means that training camp is right around the corner, and that’s when the games begin. As we enter this frame of the offseason and preseason games begin, there will be players to watch for. The most under-the-radar player to watch during training camp is Matej Blumel.

Blumel Flying Under the Radar

When you think of all the youth the Bruins have, the ones locked into people’s brains are Matthew Poitras, Fraser Minten, and Fabian Lysell. These are the guys that everyone wants to see make the team and make an impact. The Bruins need to take a page out of the Boston Red Sox playbook and simply play the kids. It’s time. As good and as talented as the players above are, Blumel is flying under the radar and is someone who can make noise during camp.

Matej Blumel, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins signed him to a one-year contract, worth $875,000. It is one of those types of moves that has high reward with low risk involved. He fits the mold of this team, being 25 years of age and able to play either side of the winger positions. Not to mention, he is a big body and uses his frame to his advantage. In a summer that was filled with general manager Don Sweeney signing bottom-six forwards, this one shouldn’t slip through the cracks. Blumel brings a lot to the table and is a player that everyone should monitor.

Blumel Brings Plenty to the Table

The main strength of the Bruins is going to be their defense and goaltending. Like most good Bruins teams, they are built from the net out. Talent is not a strong suit for the Bruins, and a lot of their games should be 2-1 or 3-2 games. They will be a blue-collar, hard-working type of team this season. As always, you need to score to win games, and this is a Bruins team that is starving for goals.

Related: Bruins Lack Talent Compared to the Rest of the Atlantic Division

The Bruins need goals badly. They finished at the bottom of the league in that regard, and their inability to finish was on full display last season. That’s where Blumel enters the equation. He is a player that has had a hard time cracking a loaded Dallas Stars roster, but has played in 13 games total and scored two goals. The Bruins took advantage of the situation and signed him to a contract. It’s time to use him in a lineup that needs more offensive depth.

While Blumel has yet to make his mark in the NHL, he has been a stellar player for the Texas Stars (Stars American Hockey League affiliate). He has torn that league apart in terms of goal scoring, as he has two straight seasons of 30 goals. He set a career high in goals (39) and points (72) during the 2024-25 season and was a 1.07 point per game player. That type of production is exactly what the Bruins need.

He brings everything to the table. Blumel is an efficient skater with a lethal shot. His ability to bring speed to the lineup and have a tenacious forecheck is great for his overall game. He can blossom as a depth forward for the Bruins and would bring massive improvements to the bottom of the lineup. Tanner Jeannot feels like a lock, but giving competition to Marat Khusnutdinov seems very likely.

Monitor the Youth This Camp

There are plenty of young players in the fold to watch during training camp and the preseason. The one that fans should monitor is Blumel. He could be a player that surprises many and earns a spot on the roster. He shone brightly for the Stars AHL team and can translate it to the Bruins.