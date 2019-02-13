OTTAWA — Teuvo Teravainen scored two of Carolina’s four unanswered goals in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Tuesday night.

Micheal Ferland and Justin Williams also scored for the Hurricanes (29-22-6), who wrapped up a season-long five game road trip. Curtis McElhinney made 25 saves.

Mark Stone scored the lone goal for the Senators (21-30-5), who saw its two-game winning streak come to an end. Anders Nilsson, making his third straight start, stopped 33 shots.

Down 1-0, the Hurricanes tied the game just 16 seconds into the third period when Dougie Hamilton found Ferland at the net for the tap-in.

Shortly after the Senators found themselves in penalty trouble as Thomas Chabot was called for tripping and Cody Ceci took a double minor for high sticking Nino Niederreiter.

Carolina wasted no time on the two-man advantage as Williams found some open ice and fired a shot bar down to take the lead, and just over one minute later Teravainen made it 3-1 by beating Nilsson with a one-timer.

Teravainen scored his second and 17th of the season late in the period off a turnover as he beat Nilsson high shortside.

Carolina’s Jordan Martinook had a great chance in the opening minutes of the second period to tie the game, but Nilsson stopped him in close. Nilsson frustrated the Hurricanes again later in the period making a couple big saves with Carolina on the power play.

The Senators appeared to take a 2-0 lead at the four-minute mark, but the goal was called back when it was deemed there was a kicking motion when Jean-Gabriel Pageau connected with the puck before it bounced in off McElhinney.

Both teams had a number of good chances in the first, but it was Ottawa that opened the scoring at the 12-minute mark. Stone knocked a puck out of the air and over McElhinney’s shoulder to extend his point streak to four games (four goals, two assists).

Notes: Filip Gustavsson got his first NHL recall and served as the Senators backup Tuesday as Craig Anderson took a tennis ball to the eye Monday. Patrick Brown was a healthy scratch for the Hurricanes.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press