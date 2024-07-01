Report: Carolina Hurricanes Sign Shayne Gostisbehere to 3-Year Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes have reportedly signed left-handed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to a three-year contract worth $3.2 million each season per Pierre LeBrun. This is his second stint in Carolina, briefly playing there in the 2022-23 season after being acquired at the trade deadline.

In both the regular season and playoffs combined, the 31-year-old defenseman has 651 games of NHL experience. What can he bring at this stage of his career?

Gostisbehere Has a High Second-Pairing Upside

Just like back in his glory days with the Philadelphia Flyers in the mid-2010s, Gostisbehere is an elite offensive producer on the back end. Scoring 10 goals and 46 assists for 56 points in 82 games in 2023-24, he was tied for 13th in points among defenders. With an average ice time of 19:05 for the Detroit Red Wings, he was great in a second-pairing role.

Gostisbehere didn’t grade out too well in his own zone, but his offensive upside helps forgive that part of his game. He still has the same blistering shot that he always has, and is still an immensely effective quarterback for a power play. Gostisbehere hasn’t gotten much usage on the penalty kill, but aside from that, he is a useful player.

When injuries haven’t hampered his ability, Gostisbehere has been a higher-end second-pairing defenseman. He has had no problem generating offensive opportunities consistently, which is a very important trait in the modern NHL—you know what you’re getting with him.

Fit with Carolina

Brady Skjei left the Hurricanes in free agency, so it is likely that Gostisbehere is taking his role on the second pairing. The veteran can still play, and he is an ideal fit for the man advantage. Instead of rushing a young left-handed defenseman like Alexander Nikishin into a top-four role, Gostisbehere can handle that over the next few seasons if necessary.

This contract is good value for the Hurricanes. They have not won a single game in the Eastern Conference Final despite qualifying for the playoffs each season since 2018-19, so they might be looking to make more moves as the 2024 offseason progresses. New general manager (GM) Eric Tulsky likely has something up his sleeve, but we’re not sure what at this very moment.