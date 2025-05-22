CBJ Union Junction Podcast: Blue Jackets’ Draft Picks Available for Trade, Contract Extensions Update & More

A quick-hitting news update of The Hockey Writers’ Union Junction Podcast. Mark Scheig and Nicholas Arnold talk about everything Columbus Blue Jackets related and how things are panning out this offseason. Mark had a chat with Blue Jackets’ General Manager Don Waddell earlier this week, and he has some takeaways from the conversation.

First, we have the news that Waddell is open to moving his two first-round picks (#14 and #20) for the right price. Then the guys talk about the status of those on expiring deals. They close with some thoughts on Damon Severson and Yegor Chinakhov, whose seasons left something to be desired, and then they chat about the upcoming NHL Draft Combine.

Blue Jackets’ Draft Picks Available for Trade

One of the juicy nuggets from Mark’s discussion with Waddell was that the Blue Jackets are open for business when it comes to leveraging their draft picks on the trade market. They have two picks in the first round this year. They have the 14th overall pick, and they traded for the 20th overall pick from the Minnesota Wild as part of the David Jiricek trade. The question is: What will Waddell look to add if he offloads those picks?

There are a couple of options. Waddell could package them to get a higher selection. That seems less likely in this draft, which is universally considered weaker than previous draft classes. This is a year when the talent you get at eighth or ninth overall could be comparable to what you would get at 14th or 20th in other drafts. So, unless they’re getting into the top five, it’s unlikely they try to move up.

The more likely option is to try and find established talent that can help them next season. The team came within two points of a playoff spot, and they believe they have what it takes to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. If they can add a quality player that brings experience to a young and very talented group, they should be willing to pull the trigger.

Key Blue Jackets Still Pending Contract Extensions

July 1 is when the broom sweeps the season clean, and all of the players on expiring contracts are free to explore their options on the open market. There are several key Blue Jackets without contracts for next season, so management will have to get busy if they hope to lock them up before free agency opens.

That includes one of their top defensive defenseman over the past two seasons, Ivan Provorov. The team acquired him from the Philadelphia Flyers a couple of summers ago with the hopes that a new location might revitalize his young career. It did just that, and he’s become a cornerstone of the team’s back end.

Ivan Provorov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another big piece is Dante Fabbro, who the team picked up from the Nashville Predators off waivers in December. After several seasons in the Predators organization, he seemed to have run out of runway. Columbus plucked him from the wire and immediately slotted him onto their top pairing. He was given an opportunity and earned that spot. He became a staple beside top defenseman Zach Werenski and allowed the Norris Trophy finalist the ability to focus on his game. It reminds me of Marc Methot’s impact playing alongside Erik Karlsson in his Norris-caliber seasons or Devon Toews with Cale Makar on the Colorado Avalanche’s top pair. They just fit.

Other players discussed were forwards James van Riemsdyk and Dmitri Voronkov. Voronkov is a restricted free agent (RFA), and the fear is that a team might take inspiration from the St. Louis Blues’ offer sheet success last summer and tender one to the big Russian winger. Columbus has the cap space to re-sign him if a team does, but they will likely want to sign him on their terms.

Other Blue Jackets Topics Discussed on Union Junction

NHL Draft Combine on June 3 to 8

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner’s chances of making it to free agency and the Blue Jackets signing him

Blue Jackets coaching staff replacements

Blue Jackets at the World Championships

The goaltending situation, and is a buy-out coming?

The Blue Jackets aren’t playing any games in the next few months, but there is still loads of news around the organization. The Union Junction Podcast will be back with an episode ahead of the draft with a news update and a preview of what to expect. Of course, you can stay tuned to The Hockey Writers‘ Blue Jackets page for all the latest news and analysis between episodes.