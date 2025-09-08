Chicago Blackhawks’ 2025 Preseason Guide

No matter how ready you were for the 2024-25 NHL season to end in June, invariably, the itch for hockey to return resurfaces. Well, September is here to scratch that itch, even if it’s only in preseason form.

The preseason is an appetizer, a teaser. Split-squad games, superstars sitting out, and fear of injury temper the compete level (unless you’re that scrappy player looking to earn a roster spot—never change), but that’s okay because we all need to be slowly roused from the sleepy summertime slumber.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ alarm will go off on Sept. 23 for a game against the Detroit Red Wings, which will be the first of six preseason games against the Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, and Minnesota Wild.

There will be storylines to watch despite the reduction of preseason games. Which prospects will shine? How will the team stack up against Central Division rivals? And what takeaways, if any, can we glean from the outings?

Detroit Red Wings – Sept. 23 & 30

The Original Six franchises will face off twice on Tuesday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 30. Both organizations will be looking to take a stride forward this season, but the Red Wings face more pressure than the Blackhawks—having failed to reach the playoffs under general manager Steve Yzerman. Nevertheless, we will keep an eye on which players suit up for both sides in that first game.

Oliver Moore played nine games for the Blackhawks last season (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

The Blackhawks are so young it isn’t quite right to say the “young players” will be vying for opening night roster spots. Instead, we will see the depth of the organization’s prospect pool. While we won’t see third overall selection Anton Frondell (he’ll be returning to Sweden after signing a three-year entry-level contract in July), players like Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis will have the chance to make an impression.

The preseason is important for these cusp players, and we’ve seen in the past that a player who can generate momentum early in the preseason can translate that into consistent regular season playing time. The Blackhawks only play the Red Wings twice in the regular season, but don’t think the players seeking NHL jobs will take the preseason showings lightly. An Original Six matchup gets the adrenaline pumping regardless of the time of year.

St. Louis Blues – Sept. 27 & Oct. 4

The rivalry between the Blackhawks and the Blues has somewhat cooled, but both teams still don’t like playing each other. And the Blues will be a good measuring stick for the Blackhawks during the regular season. The Central Division opponents will play each other four times, so the preseason will be an early chance to familiarize themselves.

The game on Saturday, Sept. 27 will only be the Blackhawks’ second of the preseason, so we will likely still see many fresh faces. However, by Saturday, Oct. 4, the veterans should be on the ice as they will be gearing up for opening night against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7.

Watch this ridiculously good defensive shift by Artyom Levshunov (and terrible shift by the rest of the Blackhawks): pic.twitter.com/FuEEIN9Aav — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 16, 2025

Will Connor Bedard’s offseason training be noticeable in the preseason? How will Frank Nazar look after signing a fresh contract? Will Sam Rinzel continue to look like a wily veteran at the ripe old age of 21? And will Artyom Levshunov continue to justify his second overall selection?

The Blues won all three games against the Blackhawks last season, so there will be some motivation for the Blackhawks to show up as well.