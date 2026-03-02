Blackhawks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Seller Mode, Soderblom Milestone, New Ice Center and More

Here is the latest news and schedule for the Chicago Blackhawks as they navigate a busy week from March 2 to March 9, 2026.

The March 6 Trade Deadline

The absolute biggest storyline this week is the looming NHL Trade Deadline on Friday. Sitting at 23-28-9 and well outside the playoff picture, Chicago has officially entered “seller” mode.

Tyler Bertuzzi: Bertuzzi is generating significant buzz. With 26 goals in 57 games, his two-way production and physical net-front presence make him a top target for contending teams, provided they can navigate his 10-team no-trade list.

Nick Foligno: The 38-year-old captain is in the final stages of his career. The front office is reportedly having preliminary discussions with Foligno about his desires, and they may do him a solid by trading him to a Stanley Cup contender (rumors have even tied him to the Minnesota Wild to play alongside his brother, Marcus).

Other Trade Chips: Defenseman Connor Murphy and forward Ilya Mikheyev are also names to watch on the trading block this week.

Soderblom’s First Career Shutout

The team is coming into the week riding the high of a milestone. On Sunday, March 1, goaltender Arvid Soderblom secured his first career NHL shutout with a 22-save performance in a 4-0 win over the Utah Mammoth. Teuvo Teravainen led the offensive charge with two goals (one power-play, one short-handed), effectively snapping Chicago’s three-game losing streak.

Blackhawks Ice Center Unveiling

Off the ice, the organization made headlines on March 2 by revealing its newly revamped and rebranded practice facility, the “Blackhawks Ice Center” (formerly Fifth Third Arena). The massive renovation doubled the facility’s size to four ice sheets. This includes a new 2,000-seat arena that will serve as the home ice for the USHL’s Chicago Steel starting in the 2026-27 season.

Blackhawks Upcoming Schedule

It is a grueling four-game week for the Blackhawks, heavily complicated by the trade deadline. They have a tough divisional road test against the Winnipeg Jets, followed by a home game against the Vancouver Canucks on the actual day of the deadline—meaning the roster that takes the ice on Friday night could look vastly different than the one that plays on Tuesday. They cap off the week with a tight back-to-back against the Dallas Stars and a rematch with the Mammoth.

Date Opponent Location Time (Local/CT) Tuesday, Mar. 3 Winnipeg Jets Canada Life Centre (Away) 7:00 PM CT Friday, Mar. 6 Vancouver Canucks United Center (Home) 7:30 PM CT Sunday, Mar. 8 Dallas Stars American Airlines Center (Away) 5:00 PM CT Monday, Mar. 9 Utah Mammoth United Center (Home) 7:30 PM CT

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