Sharks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Deadline, Snapping the Skid, Celebrini and More

This is a massive week for the San Jose Sharks. They are right in the thick of the Western Conference wild-card hunt, and with the NHL Trade Deadline looming, the next seven days are going to be critical.

The March 6 NHL Trade Deadline

This is the biggest storyline in hockey right now. The Sharks are sitting just a few points out of a wild card spot, forcing General Manager Mike Grier to decide whether to buy, sell, or stand pat before Friday’s 3:00 PM EST deadline. Rumors are swirling about the blue line: pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) like Mario Ferraro, Timothy Liljegren, Vincent Desharnais, and John Klingberg could be dangled as trade bait.

Conversely, if they act as “long-term buyers,” they’ve been linked to names like New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider and have even popped up in hypothetical blockbuster discussions for goaltending help (like Sergei Bobrovsky).

Snapping the Skid and the Playoff Push

The Sharks just suffered a brutal five-game losing streak that threatened to derail their season, marked by defensive breakdowns and blown leads. However, they finally stopped the bleeding yesterday (March 1) with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets, courtesy of an OT winner from Michael Misa. They will need to carry that momentum into this week’s games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Macklin Celebrini’s MVP Buzz

Celebrini is having a sensational season, currently sitting near the top of the NHL’s Art Ross Trophy race with 83 points in 58 games. Fresh off an incredible 10-point performance for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the narrative is shifting: if Celebrini can drag the Sharks into the postseason for the first time since 2019, he will be a legitimate contender for the Hart Trophy.

Sharks Upcoming Schedule

The Sharks have a favorable setup this week with a crucial three-game homestand. Capitalizing on home ice at the SAP Center will be essential before they head out on an Eastern Conference road trip next week.

Date Opponent Location Time Tuesday, March 3 vs. Montreal Canadiens SAP Center (Home) 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST Friday, March 6 vs. St. Louis Blues SAP Center (Home) 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST Saturday, March 7 vs. New York Islanders SAP Center (Home) 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST

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