Islanders Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Schaefer Milestone, Playoff Push, Duclair and More

Here is a look at the key stories surrounding the New York Islanders right now, along with their upcoming schedule as they head into a crucial week of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Matthew Schaefer’s Historic Rookie Campaign

The absolute biggest story on Long Island all season has been 18-year-old rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Coming off a spectacular two-goal, one-assist performance in a 5-4 win against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on March 1, Schaefer hit the 20-goal mark for the season. This makes him the first Islanders defenseman to score 20 goals in a season since Hall of Famer Dennis Potvin did it in 1985-86.

With 44 points in 61 games, Schaefer is currently the runaway favorite for the Calder Trophy and sits just three goals shy of Brian Leetch’s all-time NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman.

Red-Hot Playoff Push

The Islanders are currently one of the hottest teams in hockey. Following their dramatic victory over Florida—capped off by Captain Anders Lee’s game-winning goal with about 30 seconds remaining—the team is riding a five-game winning streak and has won eight of their last ten games. Head coach Patrick Roy has the team sitting comfortably in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 35-21-5 record (75 points), tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins and holding a comfortable six-point cushion over the Washington Capitals.

Approaching NHL Trade Deadline

With the NHL Trade Deadline looming this Friday, March 6 at 3:00 PM ET, the Islanders are firmly positioned as buyers. Fans and analysts are closely watching to see if General Manager Mathieu Darche will make a splash to bolster the team’s forward depth or add a veteran piece for a deep playoff run. Rumors have circulated about them potentially shopping Anthony Duclair or exploring the market for big-name centers to complement their current core.

Islanders Schedule This Week

The Islanders are heading to California for a three-game West Coast road trip. Navigating the time zone change and playing consecutive games against Western Conference teams—including a back-to-back—will be a tough test to keep their winning streak alive.

Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Wednesday, March 4 Anaheim Ducks (Away) Honda Center 10:00 PM Thursday, March 5 Los Angeles Kings (Away) Crypto.com Arena 9:30 PM Saturday, March 7 San Jose Sharks (Away) SAP Center 10:00 PM

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