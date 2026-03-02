Islanders Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Schaefer Milestone, Playoff Push, Duclair and More

Here is a look at the key stories surrounding the New York Islanders right now, along with their upcoming schedule as they head into a crucial week of the 2025-26 NHL season.
Matthew Schaefer’s Historic Rookie Campaign
The absolute biggest story on Long Island all season has been 18-year-old rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Coming off a spectacular two-goal, one-assist performance in a 5-4 win against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on March 1, Schaefer hit the 20-goal mark for the season. This makes him the first Islanders defenseman to score 20 goals in a season since Hall of Famer Dennis Potvin did it in 1985-86.
With 44 points in 61 games, Schaefer is currently the runaway favorite for the Calder Trophy and sits just three goals shy of Brian Leetch’s all-time NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman.
Red-Hot Playoff Push
The Islanders are currently one of the hottest teams in hockey. Following their dramatic victory over Florida—capped off by Captain Anders Lee’s game-winning goal with about 30 seconds remaining—the team is riding a five-game winning streak and has won eight of their last ten games. Head coach Patrick Roy has the team sitting comfortably in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 35-21-5 record (75 points), tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins and holding a comfortable six-point cushion over the Washington Capitals.
Approaching NHL Trade Deadline
With the NHL Trade Deadline looming this Friday, March 6 at 3:00 PM ET, the Islanders are firmly positioned as buyers. Fans and analysts are closely watching to see if General Manager Mathieu Darche will make a splash to bolster the team’s forward depth or add a veteran piece for a deep playoff run. Rumors have circulated about them potentially shopping Anthony Duclair or exploring the market for big-name centers to complement their current core.
Islanders Schedule This Week
The Islanders are heading to California for a three-game West Coast road trip. Navigating the time zone change and playing consecutive games against Western Conference teams—including a back-to-back—will be a tough test to keep their winning streak alive.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (EST)
|Wednesday, March 4
|Anaheim Ducks (Away)
|Honda Center
|10:00 PM
|Thursday, March 5
|Los Angeles Kings (Away)
|Crypto.com Arena
|9:30 PM
|Saturday, March 7
|San Jose Sharks (Away)
|SAP Center
|10:00 PM
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