Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Projections: Cale Makar

We’ve heard plenty about the issues facing the Colorado Avalanche entering the 2024-25 season. They will likely face cap issues as the season progresses, but there are a few pieces that the team can depend on without question. One of them happens to be the best defenseman in the NHL: Cale Makar.

At 25 years old, Makar has been a revolutionary. A complete defenseman who can score with the league leaders but put opposing forwards on their backside, Makar’s impact on the franchise cannot be understated. As the 2024-25 season approaches, the team will lean on him even more.

How Makar’s 2023-24 Season Went

Makar has hit a level of excellence that it has become commonplace. That’s what happens when you win a Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe, and Norris Trophy by 23. He is the anchor of one of the best defensive units in the league and continues to be a force at both ends of the ice.

Makar averaged 24:46 time on ice during the season, down from the previous two seasons, which is both good and bad. Offensively, he was just as good as ever. His 21 goals were the second-best of his career, but he hit new highs in assists (69) and points (90). Makar finished 16th in the NHL in scoring, just two points back of Quinn Hughes for the lead among defensemen.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The most interesting part of Makar’s 2023-24 season is the evolution of his defensive game. His 148 blocks are by far the most of his career; ditto for his 70 takeaways. He solidified himself as the best defenseman in the game at both ends of the ice.

What the Avalanche Need From Makar

Is it too much to ask him to continue being the best defenseman in the world? Perhaps of his generation? If things are going to go right for the Avalanche, Makar is going to be a central part of that equation.

It’s hard to ask him to do more than 90 points, but his ceiling is nearly limitless. At 25, he’s been nominated for the Norris Trophy in four of his first five seasons. He’s been a first- or second-team All-Star in those seasons.

The Avalanche need him to continue being the player he has been. He’s largely been healthy aside from a stretch during 2022-23, and the team hopes that remains consistent. As long as he’s on the ice, he should remain one of the elite players in the game.

Makar’s 2024-25 Projection

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, alongside Makar, are going to fuel one of the best power plays in the league. That alone will help keep Makar’s numbers up among the league leaders and well above a point per game.

No one will talk about his leading the team in blocked shots and takeaways, something he should do once again. His end-to-end rushing ability should see him get closer to the 28 goals he scored during 2021-22 as well.

Assuming he plays around 77 games again – his totals in 2021-22 and 2023-24 – look for Makar to slightly best his point total of a year ago. Something in the neighborhood of 26-68-94 could be realistic. If everything goes well, he could join Erik Karlsson on the short list of 100-point defensemen in NHL history.

The Game’s Best Defender

There is not much more to say about Makar that hasn’t been said already. He harkens to Bobby Orr with his electric skating ability and penchant for rushing the puck up the ice. He has meant everything to the Avalanche and has produced at a level few ever have.

At 25 years old, he is in the prime of his athletic career. Playing with two of the best offensive players in the game, the numbers should be there for Makar. It feels like just a matter of time before he captures his second Norris Trophy, and this could be the season. Makar is the best defenseman on the planet by a wide margin.