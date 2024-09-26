Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Owen Power

More than a few members of the Buffalo Sabres will be facing sizable pressure going into the 2024-25 season. One name on that list will be 21-year-old defenseman Owen Power. The first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, he appeared briefly during the 2021-22 season before ultimately making an impactful rookie debut full-time the following season.

After a disappointing sophomore season, this is a pivotal point for Power. He is part of a talented young group in Buffalo and the future should still be bright. Going into 2024-25, suggestions about his game will be made but what can we anticipate for the young defenseman?

How Power’s 2023-24 Season Went

Power was far from the only player to have a disappointing season. After posting 35 points and an average time on ice of 23:48 per night as a 20-year-old, he visibly regressed. As the Sabres struggled, so too did Power.

His offensive game stagnated – six goals, 33 points – and he saw a reduction in ice time of nearly a full minute. To those watching the games, the difference became apparent. Power seemingly lacked confidence carrying the puck, lost battles in his own zone, and just didn’t look like the same calm, confident player he was the season prior.

It is a microcosm of the season as a whole. Everyone but Rasmus Dahlin, J.J. Peterka, and the now-departed Casey Mittelstadt took a step back. It was a season to forget, just another in a long line of playoff misses for the franchise.

What the Sabres Need From Power

At the very least, the Sabres need the guy from two seasons ago. It took him a bit to find his stride offensively, but Power was consistently solid in his own zone throughout the season. He has a presence and confidence that only the elite defensemen in the league have.

The hope is that Lindy Ruff can not only change the culture but also prove beneficial for Dahlin and Power. Players like Alex Tuch have already commented on the difference in practices under Ruff, which is a positive in its own right.

From what we have seen of Power to date, we know that he can be a minute-eater who is reliable in his own end. When he’s really on, he moves the puck from end to end with a smooth stride, has the confidence to hold onto the puck for an extra beat, and creates chances from the point. Getting that Power for a full season would be massive for the Sabres.

2024-25 Projections

It is important to note that Power isn’t the dynamic offensive player that Dahlin is. We knew that coming into his draft year and have seen it during the early stages of his career so far. That’s not to say that he can’t be good offensively, but don’t expect him to dazzle in the same way.

Power is too big, too talented, and too young to struggle again like that. Ruff will work to get the most out of him and will likely lean on him in a way similar to the 2022-23 season. That means getting back closer to 24 minutes per night and playing in virtually any situation.

Offensively, look for Power to cross the double-digit threshold for goals for the first time. His shooting percentage has been very low, but he did improve on it from season one to season two. A slight uptick would get him over the hump.

Look for Power to play around 80 games in the coming season. A line of 11-35-46 feels attainable but still leaves room for him to grow. The Sabres will depend on him in a lot of situations, and he should see time with the second power play unit as well.

A Franchise Cornerstone

Even though he looked a bit frazzled compared to his first full season, there is a lot to love in Power’s game. Despite his size – 6-foot-6 – he isn’t overly physical but uses that size well to keep players to the perimeter and protect the puck in his own zone.

His continued development will be critical for the Sabres this season and beyond. He has all the tools to be an elite defenseman in the NHL, it’s just a matter of finding his confidence once again. Being more involved offensively could unlock his game as well.

No matter how you slice it, he and Dahlin are cornerstones of the franchise. They are both locked into long-term deals and will be here for the long haul. Power needs to respond and find his best game so that he can become the franchise cornerstone they anticipated when they drafted him.