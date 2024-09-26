Oilers’ Matt Savoie Impressive, But Should Start Season in AHL

The Edmonton Oilers’ training camp and preseason games are well underway, and fans are excited to see players like Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman back in action preparing for the season, but they also get a taste of the prospects who could make the team down the line. One player who has played well over the short period is Matt Savoie, who the Oilers acquired from the Buffalo Sabres this offseason in exchange for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio.

His impressive skating and deking ability combined with his two-way IQ prove he is going to be a full-time NHL player down the line, if not as early as this season. However, the Oilers would be smart to start him in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Oilers Forward Depth & Savoie’s Lack of Experience

Savoie was considered a top prospect with the Sabres before he was dealt, and the trade seemed to be a bit of a surprise for fans from both teams. He was drafted ninth overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Sabres after an impressive season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Winnipeg ICE where he scored 35 goals and added 55 assists for 90 points through 65 games. Before that, he made himself known by playing in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the 2020-21 season where he scored 21 goals and added 17 assists for 38 points through 34 games. In the same season, he played four games in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Sherwood Park Crusaders where he had six points.

The 2022-23 season was even more impressive for Savoie, as he returned to the ICE where he scored 38 goals and added 57 assists for 95 points through 62 games. The 2023-24 season was an interesting one for Savoie, but he was still quite impressive. He played his first NHL game with the Sabres, played six games in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he had five points, then spent the remainder of the season in the WHL split between the Wenatchee Wild and Moose Jaw Warriors where he had 71 points through 34 games.

His junior career showcased how much potential Savoie could have as an offensive producer at the professional level. He looks really solid so far in the preseason, and it’s clear he has the skill set to play in the NHL this season. The problem he faces is the depth the Oilers have through all four forward lines this season. The key to developing a prospect like Savoie who has an insane amount of talent at both ends of the ice, is making sure he gains the confidence playing at the professional level. Having him play in the bottom six alongside veterans could be beneficial, but his lack of ice time could hinder his development.

Matt Savoie, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

The better option right now would be to have Savoie start in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors and play on the first line. The Condors will have a bolstered roster after they made some moves to improve their lineup, including the acquisition of Roby Jarventie, which could increase Savoie’s confidence for when they eventually choose to bring him up. Should any injuries come up during the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Savoie be the first player called up.

At the end of the day, if Savoie continues to impress during the preseason, he could find himself with the Oilers on opening day. The Oilers may be forced to make some moves if he plays his way onto the opening-night lineup, which could include sending down Derek Ryan and making Corey Perry the 13th forward, but they should only do that if there is a spot on one of the top three forward lines for Savoie.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.