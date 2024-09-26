Oil Kings Shake Up Roster; Acquire Roersma From Wheat Kings

The Edmonton Oil Kings are coming off a tough start to their 2024-25 campaign, losing their first two games of the new season to the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers. While there were some positives in the losses, it’s clear something needed to change before they could consider themselves contenders.

Related: Edmonton Oil Kings Lose Pair of Opening Weekend Games

Luckily, the Oil Kings will be getting Parker Alcos, Marshall Finnie, and Miroslav Holinka back for their upcoming home opener as they return from NHL camps. With players coming back, they were forced to make some moves on Tuesday (Sept. 24), placing two 2004-born players on waivers and making a trade with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Kolby Hay & Matthew Gallant Placed on Waivers

The first transaction of the day was the announcement that they had placed goaltender Kolby Hay and defender Matthew Gallant on waivers. Hay is a 20-year-old, 6-foot-5, 185-pound goalie who catches with his left hand. Over parts of four seasons, he played 124 games with the Oil Kings, posting a 4.06 goals-against average (GAA) and a .881 save percentage (SV%) with a 44-59-4 record. He only played one game this season, posting a .920 SV% and a 2.01 GAA before being released.

Adam Jecho, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo Credit: Andy Devlin)

Gallant is also a 20-year-old. He stands 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, and has spent parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) split between the Oil Kings and the Moose Jaw Warriors. Through 176 total games, he scored eight goals and added 39 assists for 47 points, which is a 0.27 points-per-game average. Both players will likely get looks from several teams and get another shot somewhere else, but their careers with the Oil Kings have come to an end.

Hay being placed on waivers was a bit of a surprise, considering the lack of depth the Oil Kings have between the pipes this season. Alex Worthington has played well, but his unproven resume and lack of consistency at the WHL level may prove to be an issue when the postseason comes around. Gallant being waived is a surprise as well, but with a younger defensive core moving in and someone needing to be moved, he seemed like the odd man out. I’m surprised neither player was traded for an asset, but if waiving them meant getting the deal with the Wheat Kings done quicker, it was a smart move.

Oil Kings Acquire Rylan Roersma

The second transaction of the day for the Oil Kings was acquiring 20-year-old forward Rylen Roersma from the Wheat Kings in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick, and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick in the WHL Bantam Draft. Roersma, who stands 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, has spent his entire WHL career with the Wheat Kings. Through 215 games, he has scored 60 goals and added 66 assists for 126 points, which is a 0.59 points-per-game average.

Last season, Roersma was an alternate captain with the Wheat Kings, where he scored 20 goals and added 38 assists for 58 points through 64 games. His offensive production is something the Oil Kings and their fans will enjoy watching for his final season in the WHL, as he helps try to lift them into a playoff spot. His leadership and two-way game being brought in for just two draft picks is a fantastic move for the Oil Kings.

The Oil Kings now have three overage players on their team, the maximum they’re allowed to have. Roersma joins Josh Mori and Finnie as the 20-year-old players on the Oil Kings this season, assuming they don’t make any more moves as the season goes along.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.