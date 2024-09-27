Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Projections: Samuel Girard

The Colorado Avalanche have become all too familiar with adversity over the last year. A solid regular season ended in a third-place finish in the Central Division. Valeri Nichushkin was placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players’ Association Player Assistance Program in the middle of their series with the Dallas Stars, one in which the Avalanche would fall short.

Defenseman Samuel Girard also faced adversity. This is why, heading into the 2024-25 season, he is looking forward to giving Avalanche fans something to be excited about. What does the coming season have in store for the 26-year-old?

How Girard’s 2023-24 Season Went

The season was both good and bad for Girard. He entered the NHL’s Player Assistance Program due to depression, anxiety, and alcohol issues. While that would more than likely be a downside for some, it turned into a positive for Girard.

Nazem Kadri, Josh Manson, Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate Manson’s game-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

He found something that he would not have otherwise had. He formed a bond with fellow Francophone Jonathan Drouin. More importantly, he found clarity. His numbers – three goals, 18 points in 59 games – don’t jump out but there were positives to be seen.

After dealing with a concussion in the playoffs, Girard returned and looked like a new man. He registered over 21 minutes per night against the Stars, showing poise and confidence that had only come in bursts previously. Girard had better regular seasons, but it felt like something of a turning point in his career.

What the Avalanche Need From Girard

Defensively, the Avalanche are strong in their top four. Led by Cale Makar and Devon Toews, the Avs will be good in their own zone. Having said that, the bottom pairing is a major question mark. In order to mitigate the transition, Girard and Josh Manson are going to have to be good.

Related: NHL’s Top 5 Defenses

If things are going to go right for the Avalanche, the top four as a whole needs to be good. Getting the revitalized Girard, the one who played increased time against the Stars in the playoffs, would go a long way toward achieving that.

At this point, it is safe to say that no one is expecting the offensive output that his potential initially showed. But if he can play 20-plus solid minutes per night and use his puck skills to contribute 35-40 points, it would be a huge win for both the Avalanche and Girard.

2024-25 Projections

It is interesting to note that both Makar and Toews took a step back in average time on ice in 2023-24. Girard came in at 19:23 per night during the regular season but took that step forward when the playoffs rolled around.

Doing that all season long would be huge for the Avalanche. In previous seasons, somewhere around 21:30 per night was commonplace. Look for Girard to return to that level and his production to improve along with it.

Girard showed that he can be better offensively, producing 32 points in 48 games during the shortened 2020-21 season. That is the high end of his potential but an improvement over his 2023-24 performance seems likely. Look for Girard to play north of 75 games, picking up a line in the neighborhood of 6-32-38. That would just narrowly equate to career-highs in assists and points, both set in 2022-23.

Hitting a Turning Point?

Girard’s performance against the Stars in the playoffs just felt different. He took on more responsibility and looked more confident than he had all season. Knowing that he has at least gotten his own personal issues in check could have a major impact on his on-ice performance.

At 26 years old, Girard is still in his athletic prime. Getting his personal issues under control is huge for both his personal and professional development. Taking on a greater responsibility, especially as the Avalanche face a litany of questions, would be huge in terms of their ability to navigate those challenges and remain a contender for the Stanley Cup.