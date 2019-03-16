COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 46 shots — including 22 in the second period — to get his sixth shutout of the season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Friday night.

Adam McQuaid, David Savard and Josh Anderson scored for the Blue Jackets, who pulled even with the Hurricanes for the two wild cards in the Eastern Conference. Both teams are four points behind third-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division.

Bobrovsky set a franchise record for saves in a shutout.

Petr Mrazek, who had won his last six starts, didn’t have a whole lot to do after the Blue Jackets tallied twice in the first period, especially in the second when Carolina kept the puck mostly in its offensive zone. He finished with 17 saves.

McQuaid got his third goal of the year — his first since being acquired from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline — at 3:08 of the first period. His snap shot from the point sailed over Mrazek with Pierre-Luc Dubois providing the screen.

Another defenceman gave Columbus a two-goal lead a few minutes later when Savard got his first goal in 18 games, a shot from the top of the left circle off the faceoff.

Carolina pounded away with high-danger chances in the second period — outshooting Columbus 22-2 — but couldn’t beat Bobrovsky, who played one of his best games of the season.

The third period wasn’t much better for the Blue Jackets offensively, but Anderson chipped in an empty-netter with 2:39 left when, during a power-play, Carolina pulled Mrazek to create a 6-on-4.

Columbus has won two straight and four of the last six. Carolina, 7-2-2 in its last 10, had a two-game win streak snapped.

NOTES: Carolina F Micheal Ferland returned after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury. … The teams finished their four-game season 2-2. … Carolina will play seven games of its last 12 against Metropolitan Division teams. … Columbus has killed 74 of the last 80 opposing power plays and has four short-handed goals in that stretch. … KISS bassist Gene Simmons had a prime seat on the glass next to the Columbus bench. The band plays at the Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Buffalo on Saturday to kick off a five-game home stand.

Blue Jackets: Begins a four-game road trip at Boston on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press











