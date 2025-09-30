Columbus Blue Jackets’ Milestones to Watch in 2025-26 Season

As the 2025-26 season nears its official start, the Columbus Blue Jackets are going to have quite a bit to look forward to this coming season. The goal on the ice is clear: they want to improve on last season and make a run for the playoffs. During that long 82-game journey, there will be quite a few player milestones along the way.

Games Played Milestones

There are multiple players who are going to hit substantial games played milestones over the course of the season. First off, Christian Jaros and Denton Mateychuk are both closing in on the 100 games played mark. Jaros needs just six more games at the NHL level to hit the milestone, while Mateychuk needs 55, which is certainly doable if he stays healthy. Kent Johnson is just two games away from the 200-game mark, and Yegor Chinakhov is 25 away from the same milestone.

Yegor Chinakhov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the blue line, three veteran players are aiming for substantial milestones in this category. Zach Werenski is 33 games away from his 600th career appearance, while the player drafted one spot ahead of him in 2015, Ivan Provorov, is four games away from 700. Damon Severson is currently just 16 away from the 800 mark as well.

The most notable games-played milestone, however, will be for a newcomer to Columbus. Charlie Coyle is just 50 games away from hitting the massively impressive 1,000 career games played milestone.

Total Points Milestones

There are currently six players on the Blue Jackets who are on the verge of recording their 100th career point. Dante Fabbro is two points away from the milestone, and Zach Aston-Reese needs three points to achieve it. The other four are a bit further away, as Isac Lundestrom is 16 points away from the mark. Dmitri Voronkov and Adam Fantilli both need 19. Last but not least, Chinakhov is currently 29 points away from the milestone, meaning he’d have to match his career-high in points to achieve it during the 2025-26 season.

The aforementioned Provorov is 18 points away from 300 for his career. Meanwhile, Werenski is sitting 16 points away from 400 points. Team captain Boone Jenner is closing in on the same milestone as Werenski, but needs a single point more than his teammate to achieve that goal. Coyle is currently sitting at 485 career points, needing just 15 more to reach 500. Lastly, Sean Monahan is closing in on 600 career points, needing just five more to reach the milestone.

Other Statistics

In terms of playmaking, there are quite a few players on the verge of hitting assist milestones this coming season. Damon Severson is currently sitting seven assists away from 250. Meanwhile, both Werenski and Coyle are closing in on the 300 mark, with Werenski needing 29 more assists, and Coyle requiring just four more helpers.

Miles Wood is entering the season in a very unique position, as he needs nine goals and nine assists to reach 100 of each statistic. If he’s able to achieve it at that exact pace, he’ll reach 200 points with an even split between goals and assists.

The closest to any milestone entering the season is undoubtedly Jenner. Heading into the 2025-26 season, he is currently sitting at 199 career NHL goals, needing just one more to eclipse 200.

Kirill Marchenko has a bit of a gap to overcome in order to reach 100 goals; however, it’s certainly within reach. He currently needs 25 more to reach that milestone, which is less than the 31 he recorded in 2024-25, but more than he’s scored in any other season in the NHL.

Related: Blue Jackets Gain Flexibility With Fedotov Clearing Waivers

Lastly, Gudbranson is on the verge of hitting 900 career penalty minutes, needing just 55 more to achieve that milestone.

For the majority of players suiting up for the Blue Jackets this season, there’s a legitimate milestone within reach. As a result, there will certainly be small things to celebrate over the coming months.