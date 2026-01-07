Czechia Announces Women’s 2026 Olympic Roster

Team Czechia has finalized its roster for the women’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, in February. The 22 women who made the team come from all over, some competing in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and others competing internationally.

Here is the Olympic roster breakdown:

Forwards

Kristýna Kaltounková (New York Sirens)

Tereza Vanišová (Vancouver Goldeneyes)

Natálie Mlýnková (Montreal Victoire)

Kateřina Mrázová (Ottawa Charge)

Klára Hymlárová (Minnesota Frost)

Denisa Křížová (Minnesota Frost)

Tereza Plosová (University of Minnesota)

Adéla Šapovalivová (University of Wisconsin)

Tereza Pištěková (SDE Hockey)

Linda Vocetková (Djurgårdens IF)

Michaela Pejzová (HC Ambri-Piotta)

Barbora Juříčková (HPK Naiset)

Vendula Přibylová (MoDo)

Defense

Aneta Tejralová (Seattle Torrent)

Daniela Pejšová (Boston Fleet)

Andrea Trnková (Clarkson University)

Klára Seroiszková (HC Davos)

Dominika Lásková (SDE Hockey)

Noemi Neubauerová (EV Zug)

Goaltending

Michaela Hesová (Dartmouth lege)

Klára Peslarová (Brynas IF)

Julie Pejšová (HC Milkevsko)

Olympics Begin Next Month

The women’s tournament begins on Thursday, Feb. 5, when Team Czechia faces off against the heavy favourites to win gold, Team USA. Throughout the preliminary round, Czechia will also face off against Switzerland, Finland, and Canada. The playoffs begin on Feb. 13, and both the bronze medal game and the gold medal game will be played on Thursday, Feb. 19.