Daily Hockey Trivia – Offer Sheets, Captains & First Overall Picks

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 13, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Before Broberg & Holloway, Who Is The Last Player To Sign an Offer Sheet In The NHL?

a) Dustin Penner

b) Jesperi Kotkaniemi

c) Sebastian Aho

d) Shea Weber

Question 2: Who Was The Last Goalie To Be A Team Captain?

a) Patrick Roy

b) Roberto Luongo

c) Connor Hellebuyck

d) Tim Thomas

Question 3: There Have Been 25 Players Selected First Overall Since 2000, How Many Played In The NHL In 2023-24?

a) 20

b) 21

c) 22

d) 23

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) Jesperi Kotkaniemi – The last player to sign an offer sheet in the NHL (prior to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway) was Jesperi Kotkaniemi. As a restricted free agent with the Montreal Canadiens, Kotkaniemi signed a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes and ultimately didn’t have that matched by the Canadiens, who received a first and third-round draft pick as compensation.

Q2 Answer: b) Roberto Luongo – Despite not being allowed to wear a “C” on his jersey, Roberto Luongo was named the captain of the Vancouver Canucks in 2008, and instead of wearing the letter on his jersey, he had it painted on the chin on his helmet until stepping down to give the captaincy to Henrik Sedin.

Q3 Answer: a) 20 – The only five players selected first overall since 2000 not to play in the NHL last season are Macklin Celebrini, Nail Yakupov, Rick Nash, Ilya Kovalchuk, and Rick DiPietro.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.