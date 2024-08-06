Daily Hockey Trivia – Movie Roles and Canadiens & Red Wings Drafts

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for August 6, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1:

Which Of These Players Did Not Appear In The Movie “Goon: Last Of The Enforcers”?

a) Tyler Seguin

b) George Laraque

c) Adam Henrique

d) Michael Del Zotto

Question 2:

Who Was The First Russian Player the Montreal Canadiens Drafted?

a) Vladislav Tretiak

b) Viacheslav Fetisov

c) Valeri Bure

d) Oleg Petrov

Question 3:

How Many Selections From The Red Wings’ Iconic 1989 Draft Played 1000+ Games?

a) 3

b) 4

c) 5

d) 6

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: c) Adam Henrique – The movie “Goon: Last Of The Enforcers” had plenty of current and former NHL players play roles in the film, including Tyler Seguin, George Laraque, and Michael Del Zotto, but did not include Adam Henrique.

Q2 Answer: b) Viacheslav Fetisov – The first Russian player that the Montreal Canadiens drafted was Viacheslav Fetisov in the 12th round of the 1978 draft. Fetisov would re-enter the draft and be selected by the New Jersey Devils in 1983 before ultimately being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Q3 Answer: b) 4 – One of the greatest single-team draft classes in NHL history was the Detroit Red Wings in 1989. They selected four players who went on to play over 1000 NHL games and two more who had strong NHL careers. The four players to reach 1000 games were Mike Sillinger, Nicklas Lidstrom, Sergei Fedorov, and Dallas Drake.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia!